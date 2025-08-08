Tony Pollard fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Tony Pollard 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

Pollard outperformed Spears last season, emerging as Titans’ lead back despite timeshare talk.

Rookie QB Cam Ward boosts offense after 2024’s poor environment.

boosts offense after 2024’s poor environment. Goal-line role and three-down usage give Pollard sneaky RB2 upside.

Tony Pollard RB - Tennessee Titans Bye:10 Age: 28 HT: 6-0 WT: 209

2024: The Titans pounced on Pollard in free agency, giving him $10.49 million guaranteed. The new coaching staff then spent the summer and offseason talking up Pollard and second-year pro Tyjae Spears’ “interchangeability.” If Brian Callahan didn’t seem entirely sure how to deploy the duo, Pollard and Spears ended up making it easy. Pollard with his greater effectiveness, and Spears with his injury issues.

What’s changed: Last year’s RB22 by average PPR points despite a horrid offensive environment, Pollard now gets a massive quarterback upgrade in No. 1 overall pick Cam Ward. Callahan is still somehow talking up a more even timeshare, but he seemed to decide last year Pollard should be the mail carrier, with Spears the change-of-pace third down option. Although improved on his final Cowboys campaign, Pollard did remain inefficient in 2024. There is only so much more fantasy juice to be squeezed here.

2025 Outlook: Despite Spears’ pass catching, Pollard should still see plenty of time on all three downs. He’s also the clear-cut goal-line back. He’s a strong FLEX who could again sneak into the top 24.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 DAL 16 193 1007 5.2 62.9 9 39 55 371 3 12 249 229 210 2023 DAL 17 252 1005 4 59.1 6 55 67 311 0 6 223 195 168 2024 TEN 16 260 1079 4.2 67.4 5 41 57 238 0 5 201 180 160 PROJ.2025 TEN 17 220 878 4 51.7 7 41 59 212 3 10 210 189 168

