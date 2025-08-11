 Skip navigation
Travis Hunter fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 10, 2025 09:02 PM
2025 Fantasy Football Draft Prep Guide: Rankings, strategy, sleepers, and more
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Travis Hunter 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

  • Hunter was a two-way college star, but Jaguars plan to feature him at receiver.
  • Projected No. 2 option behind Brian Thomas Jr. in Liam Coen’s offense.
  • Creative usage could push Hunter into top-24 WR territory.

Travis HunterWR - Jacksonville JaguarsBye:8
Age: 22HT: 6-1WT: 185

2024: Playing both sides of the ball at Colorado, Hunter had solid receiving marks. He was fourth in receiving yards among all college football wideouts and third in receptions. Hunter ranked among the top-50 in yards per route, a key measure of pass catching efficiency. He often drew outsized defensive attention but still thrived in the pass-heavy Colorado offense.

What’s changed: The Jaguars selected Hunter in the first round of the 2025 NFL Draft. They also signed WR Dyami Brown, formerly of the Commanders. The Jaguars let TE Evan Engram walk in free agency.

2025 Outlook: Every offseason report points to Hunter being utilized first and foremost as a receiver in Liam Coen’s offense. He could get some snaps as a cornerback, but it appears the Jaguars plan on deploying Hunter primarily as a pass catcher -- likely the No. 2 guy behind the dominant Brian Thomas Jr. Fantasy managers can bank on Coen using Hunter in creative ways as a short-area pass catcher and perhaps as a trick play option. With enough pass route participation, Hunter should have a shot to be a top-24 fantasy receiver in 2025.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
PROJ. 2025 JAC 17 82 112 931 11.3 54.7 5 5 215 174 132

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

