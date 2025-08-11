Travis Kelce fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Travis Kelce 2025 Fantasy Football Snapshot

2024 showed clear athletic decline for Kelce, with just two broken tackles after 23 of them as recently as 2022.

Target competition stiffens with a healthier Rashee Rice , improved Xavier Worthy , and Hollywood Brown .

Travis Kelce TE - Kansas City Chiefs Bye:10 Age: 35 HT: 6-5 WT: 250

2024: Duffman can’t breathe. Oh no. (Crumples to ground.) It’s a gag, but it’s also kind of what Kelce looked like last year. He wasn’t on the same page with Patrick Mahomes after years of their mindmeld looking complete and total, something we can only chalk up to reduced athleticism, and the YAC days are over. FTN Almanac charted him with 23 broken tackles in 2022. In 2024, he had two. It’s not unexpected or sad when a great football player hits their mid-30s and loses their steps. It just is.

What’s changed: Rashee Rice will be in line to play a full season, Xavier Worthy appeared to take a step later in the season as an underneath receiver, and Hollywood Brown should only be healthier in 2024. Noah Gray looked decent enough in the games he was used as a primary receiver. Travis Kelce? He’s also a part of this offense.

Outlook: If 2024 was the emptiest 130-target season in league history. (We apologize, Wan’Dale Robinson.) 2025 can still be the emptiest 90-target season in league history if Patrick Mahomes has the courage.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 KC 17 110 152 1338 12.2 78.7 12 12 316 261 206 2023 KC 15 93 121 984 10.6 65.6 5 5 219 173 126 2024 KC 16 97 133 823 8.5 51.4 3 3 195 147 98 PROJ. 2025 KC 17 81 113 677 8.4 39.8 5 5 178 138 97

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

