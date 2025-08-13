Tyler Allgeier fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

Tyler Allgeier 2025 Fantasy Preview

Tyler Allgeier RB - Atlanta Falcons Bye:5 Age: 25 HT: 5-10 WT: 225

2024: With protector Arthur Smith departed for Pittsburgh, Allgeier’s 137 carries were a new career low by 49. He did recover in the efficiency department after a dismal 2023, goosing his average rush yards over expected from -0.33 to 0.61. It just didn’t matter as Bijan Robinson was finally unleashed as an every-down menace.

What’s changed: Robinson is threatening for RB1 overall status, leaving Allgeier without standalone value since he is option two at the goal line and rarely catches passes.

Outlook: Allgeier is a high-floor contingency back whose ceiling might not quite be what it seems since he has never been trusted to catch passes.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR 2022 ATL 16 210 1035 4.9 64.7 3 16 17 139 1 4 159 151 143 2023 ATL 17 186 683 3.7 40.2 4 18 23 193 1 5 138 129 120 2024 ATL 17 137 644 4.7 37.9 3 13 13 88 0 3 106 100 93 PROJ.2025 ATL 17 148 620 4.2 36.5 6 21 22 128 0 6 132 121 111

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs