Tyler Allgeier fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Tyler Allgeier 2025 Fantasy Preview
|Tyler Allgeier
|RB - Atlanta Falcons
|Bye:5
|Age: 25
|HT: 5-10
|WT: 225
2024: With protector Arthur Smith departed for Pittsburgh, Allgeier’s 137 carries were a new career low by 49. He did recover in the efficiency department after a dismal 2023, goosing his average rush yards over expected from -0.33 to 0.61. It just didn’t matter as Bijan Robinson was finally unleashed as an every-down menace.
What’s changed: Robinson is threatening for RB1 overall status, leaving Allgeier without standalone value since he is option two at the goal line and rarely catches passes.
Outlook: Allgeier is a high-floor contingency back whose ceiling might not quite be what it seems since he has never been trusted to catch passes.
|Year
|Team
|G
|CAR
|YDS
|AVG
|YD/G
|TD
|REC
|TAR
|YDS
|TD
|TOTTD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2022
|ATL
|16
|210
|1035
|4.9
|64.7
|3
|16
|17
|139
|1
|4
|159
|151
|143
|2023
|ATL
|17
|186
|683
|3.7
|40.2
|4
|18
|23
|193
|1
|5
|138
|129
|120
|2024
|ATL
|17
|137
|644
|4.7
|37.9
|3
|13
|13
|88
|0
|3
|106
|100
|93
|PROJ.2025
|ATL
|17
|148
|620
|4.2
|36.5
|6
|21
|22
|128
|0
|6
|132
|121
|111
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
