MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
Men’s College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

NFL: Atlanta Falcons at Detroit Lions
Fantasy Football Mock Draft 2025: Complete results and expert analysis
PGA: Rocket Mortgage Classic - Third Round
Now 10th in Ryder Cup points, Keegan Bradley admits he still has ‘a lot to prove’ as a potential pick
CarrollSwipe_USA.jpg
Fantasy Baseball Steals Report: Corbin Carroll chooses not to run, Jakob Marsee aggressive versus Braves

Top Clips

nbc_wnba_tuestopplays_v2_250813.jpg
Highlights: NY Liberty’s season-high win vs Sparks
nbc_simms_willbearsplaystarters_250813.jpg
Simms ‘not panicked’ by Williams’ growing pains
nbc_ffhh_warrensleeper_250812.jpg
Rookie TE Warren will ‘get the ball’ with Colts

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Tyler Allgeier fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 13, 2025 01:07 PM
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Tyler Allgeier 2025 Fantasy Preview

Tyler AllgeierRB - Atlanta FalconsBye:5
Age: 25HT: 5-10WT: 225

2024: With protector Arthur Smith departed for Pittsburgh, Allgeier’s 137 carries were a new career low by 49. He did recover in the efficiency department after a dismal 2023, goosing his average rush yards over expected from -0.33 to 0.61. It just didn’t matter as Bijan Robinson was finally unleashed as an every-down menace.

What’s changed: Robinson is threatening for RB1 overall status, leaving Allgeier without standalone value since he is option two at the goal line and rarely catches passes.

Outlook: Allgeier is a high-floor contingency back whose ceiling might not quite be what it seems since he has never been trusted to catch passes.

﻿Year Team G CAR YDS AVG YD/G TD REC TAR YDS TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2022 ATL 16 210 1035 4.9 64.7 3 16 17 139 1 4 159 151 143
2023 ATL 17 186 683 3.7 40.2 4 18 23 193 1 5 138 129 120
2024 ATL 17 137 644 4.7 37.9 3 13 13 88 0 3 106 100 93
PROJ.2025 ATL 17 148 620 4.2 36.5 6 21 22 128 0 6 132 121 111

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

