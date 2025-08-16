 Skip navigation
Top News

Tyler Shough fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 16, 2025 11:42 AM
NFL: Baltimore Ravens at Dallas Cowboys
Your one-stop-shop for Rotoworld’s preseason fantasy football content.

Tyler Shough 2025 Fantasy Preview

Tyler ShoughQB - New Orleans SaintsBye:11
Age: 25HT: 6-5WT: 219

2024: Playing for Louisville to wrap up a storied seven-year college career that lasted so long that (we are not making this up) he backed up Justin Herbert at Oregon, Shough started more than 10 games for the first time in his career. He threw for 3,195 yards and 23 touchdowns in his age-25 season. In a bad quarterback draft class, many scouts decided that Shough was mentally mature (he holds two degrees from Oregon and a masters from Texas Tech and we are not making that up either) and one of the better bets in the draft class. This is what the kids would colloquially call “cope.” The Saints fell for it and drafted Shough in the second round.

What’s changed: Now in an offseason quarterback battle with Spencer Rattler that he’s likely the favorite to win due to the fact that the new coaching staff drafted him, Shough will turn 26 and try to make the most of what looks to be a screens-and-bombs offense in New Orleans. The supporting cast isn’t dire, but it has taken on attrition between Chris Olave’s concussions and Alvin Kamara’s age. It wouldn’t be surprising if Shough had a passable rookie season. It would be surprising if he was a star of any sort.

Outlook: Shough is being drafted behind some No. 2 quarterbacks in best ball. We don’t think there’s zero plausible fantasy upside here, but whatever does happen in New Orleans this year will probably not amount to more than a superflex QB2. And that is assuming that Shough wins the job, something that isn’t exactly written in stone at this point. We snark hard about his age and his injury history, but it’s not like he fell out of the first round because he was raw – Shough is a high-floor stab at competency.

Get personalized fantasy football insights based on your league settings with FantasyLife+. Your league is unique, your advice should be too. Head to fantasylife.com and use code ROTO20 for 20% off.

﻿Year Team G COM ATT PCT YDS TD INT R-YD R-TD PPR HPPR NPPR
PROJ 2025 NO 17 181 277 65 1906 11 8 79 1 116 116 116

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

Go to: All players | QBs | RBs | WRs | TEs

