Zay Flowers fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions
Zay Flowers 2025 Fantasy Preview
|Zay Flowers
|WR - Baltimore Ravens
|Bye:7
|Age: 24
|HT: 5-9
|WT: 183
2024: Flowers popped in 2024 for 74 catches (22nd) and 1,059 yards (16th) to go along with four touchdowns in the run-first Ravens offense. Flowers’ average depth of target jumped from 8.8 in 2023 to 10.5 last season. This coincided with a per-reception efficiency spike that made him a useful WR2 option in 12-team formats.
What’s changed: The Ravens signed WR DeAndre Hopkins in free agency and retained Mark Andrews.
2025 Outlook: Flowers’ 25 percent target share in 2024 -- if that holds up in 2025 -- should be enough to keep him in the WR2 range, with some room to grow in the touchdown category if Mark Andrews regresses as a dominant red zone weapon. Still, the Ravens’ run-first ways makes Flowers more of a floor option than a receiver with a true fantasy ceiling.
|Year
|Team
|G
|REC
|TAR
|YDS
|AVG
|YD/G
|TD
|TOTTD
|PPR
|HPPR
|NPPR
|2023
|BAL
|16
|77
|108
|858
|11.1
|53.6
|5
|6
|206
|168
|129
|2024
|BAL
|17
|74
|116
|1059
|14.3
|62.3
|4
|4
|210
|173
|136
|PROJ. 2025
|BAL
|17
|64
|110
|837
|13.2
|49.3
|6
|6
|188
|156
|124
**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group
