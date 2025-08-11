 Skip navigation
Zay Flowers fantasy football preview 2025: Stats, season outlook, predictions

  
Published August 10, 2025 08:35 PM
Zay Flowers 2025 Fantasy Preview

Zay FlowersWR - Baltimore RavensBye:7
Age: 24HT: 5-9WT: 183

2024: Flowers popped in 2024 for 74 catches (22nd) and 1,059 yards (16th) to go along with four touchdowns in the run-first Ravens offense. Flowers’ average depth of target jumped from 8.8 in 2023 to 10.5 last season. This coincided with a per-reception efficiency spike that made him a useful WR2 option in 12-team formats.

What’s changed: The Ravens signed WR DeAndre Hopkins in free agency and retained Mark Andrews.

2025 Outlook: Flowers’ 25 percent target share in 2024 -- if that holds up in 2025 -- should be enough to keep him in the WR2 range, with some room to grow in the touchdown category if Mark Andrews regresses as a dominant red zone weapon. Still, the Ravens’ run-first ways makes Flowers more of a floor option than a receiver with a true fantasy ceiling.

﻿Year Team G REC TAR YDS AVG YD/G TD TOTTD PPR HPPR NPPR
2023 BAL 16 77 108 858 11.1 53.6 5 6 206 168 129
2024 BAL 17 74 116 1059 14.3 62.3 4 4 210 173 136
PROJ. 2025 BAL 17 64 110 837 13.2 49.3 6 6 188 156 124

**Projections from Spotlight Sports Group

