76ers at Celtics Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 19

The Philadelphia 76ers (45-37) travel to TD Garden for a first round series against the Boston Celtics (56-26). The regular season series is tied 2-2.

Boston ended the regular season with a 6-1 record over the last seven games and the fourth-best record overall in the NBA. The Celtics under Joe Mazzula have gone 50-33 in the playoffs, including a 12-4 first round record. In three-straight first round series, Boston has won 4-2, 4-1, and 4-1 with Mazzula at the helm.

Philadelphia beat Orlando, 109-97, during the play-in round to clinch the seventh seed. The 76ers were without Joel Embiid for the play-in tournament and will be without Embiid for Game 1 and possibly longer. The 76ers finished ranked 17th and 16th in offensive and defensive net rating this season, while the Celtics are rated second and fourth-best.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: 76ers vs. Celtics

Date: Sunday, April 19, 2026

Sunday, April 19, 2026 Time: 1:10 PM EST

1:10 PM EST Site: TD Garden

TD Garden City: Boston, MA

Boston, MA Network/Streaming: ABC

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Game Odds: 76ers vs. Celtics

The latest odds as of Saturday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Boston Celtics (-800), Philadelphia 76ers (+550)

Boston Celtics (-800), Philadelphia 76ers (+550) Spread: Celtics -12.5

Celtics -12.5 Total: 213.5 points

This game opened Celtics -12.5 with the Total set at 214.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Celtics vs. 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers

PG Tyrese Maxey

SG VJ Edgecombe

SF Kelly Oubre Jr

PF Paul George

SF Adem Bona

Boston Celtics

PG Derrick White

SG Jaylen Brown

SF Sam Hauser

PF Jayson Tatum

C Neemias Queta

Injury Report: Celtics vs. 76ers

Boston Celtics

None

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid (abdomen) is OUT for Game 1

Important stats, trends and insights: 76ers vs. Celtics

Boston is an NBA-best 49-33 ATS

Boston is an NBA-best 50-32 to the Under

Boston is 26-15 to the Under at home

Boston is 23-18 ATS at home

Philadelphia is 44-39 ATS

Philadelphia is 24-17 ATS as the road team, ranking second-best

Philadelphia is 43-40 to the Under

Philadelphia is 21-20 to the Under as the road team

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s Celtics and 76ers’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Celtics’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Celtics’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Celgics -12.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Celgics -12.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 213.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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