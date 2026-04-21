76ers vs Celtics NBA Playoff Game 2 Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 21
The Philadelphia 76ers (45-38) travel to TD Garden for Game 2 of the first round series against the Boston Celtics (57-26).
Boston took Game 1 in dominant fashion, winning 123-91. The Celtics went up by 15 points in the first quarter and never looked back. Jaylen Brown led the game in scoring with 26 points, while Jayson Tatum double-doubled with 25 points and 11 rebounds.
Philadelphia was led by Tyrese Maxey‘s 21 points, while Paul George poured in 17, and VJ Edgecombe scored 13. The 76ers shot 39% from the field and 17% from the three-point line (4/23). Nobody made more than one three-pointer for the 76ers, something that cannot continue for Game 2 in Boston.
Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.
We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.
After 24 years, the NBA is back on NBC and Peacock, combining the nostalgia of an iconic era with the innovative future of basketball coverage. The NBA on NBC YouTube channel delivers fans must-see highlights, analysis, and exclusive and unique content.
Game Details and How to Watch Live: 76ers vs. Celtics
- Date: Tuesday, April 21, 2026
- Time: 7 PM EST
- Site: TD Garden
- City: Boston, MA
- Network/Streaming: Peacock / NBC Sports
Rotoworld has you covered with all the latest NBA Player News for all 30 teams. Check out the feed page right here on NBC Sports for headlines, injuries and transactions where you can filter by league, team, positions and news type!
Game Odds: 76ers vs. Celtics
The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Boston Celtics (-850), Philadelphia 76ers (+575)
- Spread: Celtics -14.5
- Total: 217.5 points
This game opened Celtics -12.5 with the Total set at 218.5.
Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!
Expected Starting Lineups: Celtics vs. 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
- PG Tyrese Maxey
- SG VJ Edgecombe
- SF Kelly Oubre Jr
- PF Paul George
- SF Adem Bona
Boston Celtics
- PG Derrick White
- SG Jaylen Brown
- SF Sam Hauser
- PF Jayson Tatum
- C Neemias Queta
Injury Report: Celtics vs. 76ers
Boston Celtics
- None
Philadelphia 76ers
- Joel Embiid (abdomen) is OUT for Game 2
Important stats, trends and insights: 76ers vs. Celtics
- Boston is an NBA-best 50-33 ATS
- Boston is an NBA-best 50-33 to the Under
- Boston is 26-16 to the Under at home
- Boston is 24-18 ATS at home
- Philadelphia is 44-40 ATS
- Philadelphia is 24-18 ATS as the road team, ranking second-best
- Philadelphia is 43-41 to the Under
- Philadelphia is 21-21 to the Under as the road team
Rotoworld Best Bet
Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.
Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s Celtics and 76ers’ game:
- Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Celtics’ Moneyline
- Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Celtics -14.5 ATS
- Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 217.5
Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!
If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!
Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:
- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)
- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)
- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)
- Trysta Krick (@Trysta_Krick)