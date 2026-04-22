76ers vs Celtics NBA Playoff Game 3 Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 24
The Philadelphia 76ers pulled off a big road upset in Game 2, beating the Celtics, 111-97. The series is tied 1-1 as they head to Philadelphia.
In his second career playoff game, rookie VJ Edgecombe went off for 30 points and 10 rebounds, while Tyrese Maxey poured in 29 points and 9 assists. Philadelphia shot 49% from three (19/39) compared to 26% from Boston (13/50). Joel Embiid started his strength and conditioning program with the 76ers after being nearly two weeks removed from an emergency appendectomy. It doesn’t appear Embiid will be ready for the first round series.
Jaylen Brown led the game in scoring with 36 points, while Jayson Tatum double-doubled again with 19 points and 14 rebounds. Boston’s starters went 11-of-38 from three (28.9%) and four of them combined for four total free throw attempts. The Celtics will need more from its role players in Game 3 at Philadelphia. Boston was 3-1 coming off a loss last year in the playoffs and 3-0 in the year prior.
Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.
We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.
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Game Details and How to Watch Live: 76ers vs. Celtics
- Date: Friday, April 24, 2026
- Time: 7 PM EST
- Site: Xfinity Mobile Arena
- City: Philadelphia, PA
- Network/Streaming: Amazon Prime Video
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Game Odds: 76ers vs. Celtics
The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:
- Moneyline: Boston Celtics (-305), Philadelphia 76ers (+245)
- Spread: Celtics -7.5
- Total: 215.5 points
This game opened Celtics -7.5 with the Total set at 215.5.
Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!
Expected Starting Lineups: Celtics vs. 76ers
Philadelphia 76ers
- PG Tyrese Maxey
- SG VJ Edgecombe
- SF Kelly Oubre Jr
- PF Paul George
- SF Adem Bona
Boston Celtics
- PG Derrick White
- SG Jaylen Brown
- SF Sam Hauser
- PF Jayson Tatum
- C Neemias Queta
Injury Report: Celtics vs. 76ers
Boston Celtics
- None
Philadelphia 76ers
- Joel Embiid (abdomen) is OUT for Game 3
Important stats, trends and insights: 76ers vs. Celtics
- Boston is an NBA-best 50-34 ATS
- Boston is an NBA-best 50-33 to the Under
- Boston is an NBA-best 26-15 on the road
- Boston is 26-15 to the Under on the road
- Philadelphia is 45-40 ATS and 20-22 ATS as the home team
- Philadelphia is 44-41 to the Under and 22-20 to the Under as the home team
Rotoworld Best Bet
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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.
Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.
Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Friday’s Celtics and 76ers’ game:
- Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Celtics’ Moneyline
- Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Celtics -7.5 ATS
- Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 215.5
Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!
If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!
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