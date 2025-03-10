76ers vs. Hawks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 10

It’s Monday, March 10, and the Philadelphia 76ers (22-41) and Atlanta Hawks (30-34) are all set to square off from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The 76ers are currently 10-20 on the road with a point differential of -5, while the Hawks have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home. This is the first of three regular-season meetings between these squads.

Atlanta has won three of the past four games, including two straight over Indiana, while Philadelphia is coming off a win over Utah, marking their second victory in the last 14 games.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch 76ers vs. Hawks live today

Date: Monday, March 10, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: State Farm Arena

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for 76ers vs. Hawks

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: 76ers (+278), Hawks (-353)

Spread: Hawks -8.5

Over/Under: 229 points

That gives the 76ers an implied team point total of 113.38, and the Hawks 117.81.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s 76ers vs. Hawks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans toward the Hawks to cover against the 76ers:

“In the last three instances, the 76ers won, they lost the following game by 3, 8, and 17 points. While Atlanta isn’t a top-tier opponent, they have a rest and travel advantage over the 76ers and this is the first meeting. Philadelphia played versus Utah last night and has to travel to Atlanta, while the Hawks continue its home stand. It’s Atlanta or pass for me. The Hawks are 3-1 ATS in the past four, while the 76ers are 0-4.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s 76ers & Hawks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Hawks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +8.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 229.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of 76ers vs. Hawks on Monday

The 76ers have lost 12 of their last 14 games on the road

The 76ers’ last 3 road games at the Hawks have gone over the Total

The 76ers have covered the spread in 8 of their last 10 away games against teams with losing records

The 76ers have lost 14 of their last 16 games

