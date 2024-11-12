76ers vs Knicks Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

The Knicks and 76ers meet in Joel Embiid’s debut in Philadelphia for one of the most highly anticipated early-season matchups.

Philadelphia is 2-7 and coming off an OT win versus Charlotte (107-105) at home. Before that, Philly lost five straight games. Both its wins have come in OT, so this team could easily be 0-9 without Joel Embiid. His return is a positive sign for this team as Paul George has worked his way back but they are still without Tyrese Maxey (hamstring).

New York is 4-5 and lost three of the past four games entering this matchup. The Knicks’ only win in that four-game span came against the Bucks (116-94). The Knicks won the first-round playoff series versus the 76ers in six games. New York closed the serious out with a 118-115 win in Philadelphia. This is the first meeting between the two since then.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Details & how to watch Knicks @ 76ers

● Date: Tuesday, November 12, 2024

● Time: 7:30 PM ET

● Site: Wells Fargo Center

● City: Philadelphia, Pennsylvania

● TV/Streaming: TNT

Game odds for Knicks @ 76ers

The latest odds as of Tuesday morning:

● Moneyline: New York Knicks (-140), Philadelphia 76ers (+120)

● Spread: New York -2.5

● Total: 210.5

Probable starting lineups for New York and Philadelphia

· New York Knicks (4-5)

PG Jalen Brunson

SG Mikal Bridges

SF Josh Hart

PF OG Anunoby

C Karl-Anthony Towns

· Philadelphia 76ers (2-7)

PG Kyle Lowry

SG Kelly Oubre

SF Paul George

PF Caleb Martin

C Joel Embiid

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Knicks @ 76ers

The 76ers are 2-7 ATS this season, tied for second-worst.

The Knicks are 4-5 ATS this season and 2-3 ATS as road favorites.

New York and Philadelphia are both 5-4 to the Under this year.

Jalen Brunson scored 33 points in his last game, marking his second 30-point game of the year.

Paul George averages 14.3 points, 5.8 assists, and 4.8 rebounds in four games with the 76ers.

Joel Embiid averaged 34.7 points, 11.0 rebounds, and 5.6 assists per game last year.

Karl-Anthony Towns has scored 30-plus points in three straight games.

Notable Player Props for Knicks @ 76ers

Highest Point Props

Jalen Brunson O/U 26.5 Points

Joel Embiid O/U 23.5 Points

Karl Anthony-Towns O/U 23.5 Points

Paul George O/U 17.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Karl Anthony-Towns O/U 10.5 Rebounds

Joel Embiid O/U 8.5 Rebounds

Josh Hart O/U 8.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

Jalen Brunson O/U 7.5 Assists

Josh Hart O/U 4.5 Rebounds

Paul George O/U 4.5 Rebounds

Joel Embiid O/U 4.5 Rebounds

Expert picks & predictions for Knicks @ 76ers

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the 76ers to keep it close in the first quarter of Joel Embiid’s debut:

“The Knicks have only led in the first quarter in two of the last six games and now the 76ers are coming off an OT win, the second of the season, and welcome Joel Embiid back.

The Wells Fargo Center will be rocking tonight and it’s also the first time these teams met since the Knicks knocked off the 76ers in six games during the first round of the Eastern Conference playoffs.

This will be a great game from tip-off and I like the 76ers to lead by the end of the first quarter. I took Philly +0.5 in the First Quarter and lean the First Quarter Team Total Over 26.5.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the 76ers and the Knicks:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds value in taking Philadelphia on the ML (+120)

· Spread : NBC Sports has low confidence in Philadelphia +2.5 on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 210.5 points

