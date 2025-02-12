76ers vs. Nets Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 12

It’s Wednesday, February 12, and the Philadelphia 76ers (20-33) and Brooklyn Nets (19-34) are all set to square off from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The 76ers arrive in Brooklyn following another disappointing outing. They lost at home to Toronto last night 106-103. It was their fourth consecutive loss. Joel Embiid had 27 points and 12 boards for Philly. The Nets have played well of late pulling to within one game of Philadelphia in the Eastern Conference. Winners of four of five games in February, the Nets knocked off the Hornets Monday night, 97-89.

The 76ers are currently 10-16 on the road with a point differential of -4, while the Nets have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: 76ers vs. Nets live today

Date: Wednesday, February 12, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Barclays Center

City: Brooklyn, NY

Game odds for 76ers vs. Nets

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: 76ers (-148), Nets (+124)

Spread: 76ers -3

Over/Under: 213 points

That gives the 76ers an implied team point total of 107.4, and the Nets 105.83.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s 76ers vs. Nets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) likes the home team to stay within the number: Brooklyn Nets +3

“The Nets likely are likely to take advantage of the ailing Sixers in a nightmare spot tonight, some ML in my account along with the +3.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s 76ers & Nets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Philadelphia 76ers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 213.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of 76ers vs. Nets on Wednesday

The Nets have won 5 of their last 6 games, while the 76ers have lost 8 of 10 on the road

The Over is 4-1 in the 76ers’ last 5 divisional matchups

The 76ers have covered the spread in 14 of their last 17 road games against teams with losing records

The 76ers have won 3 straight games against the Nets

