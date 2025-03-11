Bucks vs. Pacers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 11

It’s Tuesday, March 11, and the Milwaukee Bucks (36-27) and Indiana Pacers (35-28) are all set to square off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Bucks are currently 14-16 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Pacers have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home. Milwaukee won both meetings by 8 and 12 points this season against Indiana. These teams will meet for the final time this season on Saturday, so two matchups this week.

Milwaukee has lost two straight games after four consecutive wins, while Indiana lost three straight to Atlanta and Chicago, including last night to the Bulls.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Bucks vs. Pacers live today

Date: Tuesday, March 11, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Bucks vs. Pacers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Bucks (-154), Pacers (+130)

Spread: Bucks -3.5

Over/Under: 231 points

That gives the Bucks an implied team point total of 116.56, and the Pacers 114.74.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Bucks vs. Pacers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dlazell (@VmoneySports) leans toward the Bucks to beat the Pacers:

“Indiana is 3-6 on the ML with no rest and 2-7 ATS this season, but the line continues to move in their direction. There will probably be some injury news worth noting, but it’s worth waiting to see. I lean toward the Bucks because of the rest advantage and being 2-0 against the Pacers, but this is a pass.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bucks & Pacers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Bucks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indiana Pacers at +3.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 231.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Bucks vs. Pacers on Tuesday

The Bucks have lost 7 of their last 10 road games against teams with winning records

Each of the last 3 matchups between the Bucks and the Pacers have gone over the Total

The Pacers have covered the Spread in their last 3 games at home

The Bucks are 14-16 on the road but have won 5 of their last 7 road games

