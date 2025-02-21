Bucks vs. Wizards Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 21

It’s Friday, February 21, and the Milwaukee Bucks (30-24) and Washington Wizards (9-45) are all set to square off from Capital One Arena in Washington.

The Bucks are currently 11-15 on the road with a point differential of 1, while the Wizards have a 0-10 record in their last ten games at home.

Milwaukee beat the Clippers last night at home 116-110, while the Wizards were off and are the more rested team. Khris Middleton will also faceoff versus his former Bucks teammates, which will be the headline of this game.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Bucks vs. Wizards live today

Date: Friday, February 21, 2025

Time: 2:00PM EST

Site: Capital One Arena

City: Washington, DC

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Bucks vs. Wizards

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Bucks (-315), Wizards (+255)

Spread: Bucks -8

Over/Under: 227 points

That gives the Bucks an implied team point total of 116.54, and the Wizards 112.37.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Bucks vs. Wizards game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Khris Middleton to score the first field goal for the Wizards as a sprinkle:

“It’s hard to imagine Khris Middleton popping off for 20 or 25 points tonight, but you better believe the public will be all over his 14.5 and 15.5 points. When looking for a fun angle to play this game, I would look at Middleton to score the first basket for the Wizards at +400.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Bucks & Wizards game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Milwaukee Bucks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Milwaukee Bucks at -8.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 227.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Bucks vs. Wizards on Friday

The Bucks have won 12 of their last 20 away games against teams with losing records

Each of the Wizards’ last 3 home games against the Bucks have gone over the Total

The Wizards have covered in 4 of their last 5 games

The Bucks have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference Southeast Division teams

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

