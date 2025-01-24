Cavaliers vs. 76ers prediction: Odds, game details, recent trends, and Best bets for January 24

It’s Friday, January 24, and the Cleveland Cavaliers (36-7) and Philadelphia 76ers (15-27) are all set to square off from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

Philadelphia is on a 7-game slide. If the season was not already a lost cause, it certainly is on the brink. The Cavaliers come to Philly following a rare loss, 109-108, on Wednesday to Houston. Darius Garland had 26 in the loss.

The Cavaliers are currently 15-5 on the road with a point differential of 10, while the 76ers have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Cavaliers vs. 76ers live today

Date: Friday, January 24, 2025

Friday, January 24, 2025 Time: 7:00PM EST

7:00PM EST Site: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center City: Philadelphia, PA\

Philadelphia, PA\ Network/Streaming: FSN Ohio, NBC Sports Philadelphia

Game odds for Cavaliers vs. 76ers

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: Cavaliers (-442), 76ers (+339)

Cavaliers (-442), 76ers (+339) Spread: Cavaliers -9.5

Cavaliers -9.5 Over/Under: 228 points

That gives the Cavaliers an implied team point total of 117.87, and the 76ers 112.92.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Cavaliers vs. 76ers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Cavaliers & 76ers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +9.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +9. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 228.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Cavaliers vs. 76ers on Friday

Central Division teams have won 4 of their last 5 games against Atlantic Division sides

The UNDER is 11-8 in the 76ers’ home games this season

The Cavaliers have gone 14-6 on the road against the spread this season

The Cavaliers have won 10 of their last 11 road games against teams with losing records

