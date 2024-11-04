Cavaliers vs Bucks Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Starting Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

The Cleveland Cavaliers look to earn back-to-back wins over the Bucks when the two meet in Milwaukee on NBA TV.

The Milwaukee Bucks are 1-5 to start the season. Nothing has gone as expected for the Bucks after beating the 76ers in the season-opener without Joel Embiid or Paul George. Milwaukee has lost five straight games, including the 114-113 home loss to Cleveland on Saturday. However, the Bucks will host the Cavs in a turnaround revenge spot in Milwaukee on Monday.

Cleveland is 7-0 and has only had two games decided by single digits, Milwaukee (114-113) and New York (110-104). The Cavaliers have the NBA’s No. 2 ranked offensive net rating, 4th-ranked defensive net rating, and best true shooting percentage (63.4%).

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Details & how to watch Bucks @ Cavaliers

● Date: Sunday, November 3, 2024

● Time: 7:00 PM ET

● Site: Rocket Mortage Fieldhouse

● City: Cleveland, OH

● TV/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Bucks @ Cavaliers

The latest odds as of Monday morning:

● Moneyline: Cleveland Cavaliers (-290), Milwaukee Bucks (+200)

● Spread: Cleveland -7 (-110)

● Total: 230.0

Probable starting lineups for Milwaukee and Cleveland

· Milwaukee Bucks (1-5)

PG Damian Lillard

SG Gary Trent Jr.

SF Taurean Prince

PF Giannis Antetokounmpo

C Brook Lopez

· Cleveland Cavaliers (7-0)

PG Darius Garland

SG Donovan Mitchell

SF Dean Wade

PF Evan Mobley

C Jarrett Allen

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Bucks @ Cavaliers

Cleveland is an NBA-best 7-0 ATS to start the season.

Milwaukee has the second-worst ATS mark at 1-5 on the season.

Milwaukee is 4-2 to the Under to start the year.

Cleveland is 4-3 to the Over.

Damian Lillard is coming off a season-high 41 points versus Cleveland.

Giannis Antetokounmpo had a near triple-double of 34 points, 16 rebounds, and 9 assists versus Cleveland.

Donovan Mitchell has 22 or more points in five straight games.

Jarrett Allen has double-doubled in three of the past four games.

Giannis Antetokounmpo has scored 30 or more points in three straight and four of six to start the season.

Notable Player Props for Bucks @ Cavaliers

Highest Point Props

Giannis Antetokounmpo O/U 28.5 Points

Donovan Mitchell O/U 25.5 Points

Darius Garland O/U 18.5 Points

Jarrett Allen O/U 15.5 Points

Evan Mobley O/U 15.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Giannis Antetokounmpo O/U 12.5 Rebounds

Jarrett Allen O/U 11.5 Rebounds

Evan Mobley O/U 8.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

Giannis Antetokounmpo O/U 6.5 Assists

Darius Garland O/U 6.5 Assists

Donovan Mitchell O/U 5.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Bucks @ Cavaliers

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Milwaukee Bucks to beat the Cavaliers and end the Cavs winning streak:

“On Saturday in Milwaukee, the Cleveland Cavaliers beat the Bucks, 114-113, to extend its record to 7-0. The two meet on Monday in Cleveland for the second of a back-to-back with a day of rest in between for travel.

In the NBA, it’s usually profitable to fade the winning team in the first of a back-to-back and back the loser to cover or win the second game. That’s the situation here.

There’s not much data outside of that or even the eye test that makes you want to take Milwaukee, but they are desperate and just played Cleveland. I like taking a shot on the Bucks ML at +250 odds here.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Cavaliers and the Bucks:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds strength in taking Milwaukee on the ML (+250)

· Spread : NBC Sports has strong confidence in Milwaukee on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 230.5 points

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the EXPERT NBA Predictions page from

NBC Sports for money line, spread and total picks for each of the games on today’s calendar!

