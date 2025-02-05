Cavaliers vs. Pistons Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 5

It’s Wednesday, February 5, and the Cleveland Cavaliers (40-10) and Detroit Pistons (25-25) are all set to square off from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

This is Cleveland’s third game in four nights as the Cavaliers are right back at it the night after losing at home last night, 112-105, to the Boston Celtics. The Cavs were down 13 at the end of the first quarter and were chasing the Celtics the rest of the night. Detroit was off last night but this is also their third in four nights. They knocked off Chicago and lost to Atlanta in their last two games.

The Cavaliers are currently 16-6 on the road with a point differential of 10, while the Pistons have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Cavaliers vs. Pistons today

Date: Wednesday, February 5, 2025

Wednesday, February 5, 2025 Time: 7:00PM EST

7:00PM EST Site: Little Caesars Arena

Little Caesars Arena City: Detroit, MI

Game odds for Cavaliers vs. Pistons

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Cavaliers (-211), Pistons (+174)

Spread: Cavaliers -5

Over/Under: 235 points

That gives the Cavaliers an implied team point total of 119.2, and the Pistons 116.59.



Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Cavaliers vs. Pistons game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes Cleveland to start fast: Cleveland Cavaliers 1H -2.5 (-115)

“Cleveland lost last night to Boston and have the short trip to Detroit in a bounce back spot. The Cavs are 2-0 against Detroit this season with 12 and 19-point wins. At the half, Cleveland led by 8 and 10 points, and that’s the angle I like here. Detroit had a day off after a back-to-back and this is the middle of a six-game homestand, so it’s not a terrible situation for the Pistons to make this a game in the second-half. Detroit did trail Atlanta by 9 at the half before losing by two points on Monday.”

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is dipping into the player prop market for this one: Jarrett Allen o12.5 Points (-115)

“Pistons give up the 9th most points to Centers this season. The match up is favorable against Jalen Duren. Over in back to back games and hit in both games against the Pistons. On the second half of a B2B so only going 0.5un here.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Cavaliers & Pistons game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Pistons at +5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Pistons at +5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 235.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Cavaliers vs. Pistons on Wednesday

The Pistons have a losing record this season (1-4) in home matchups against divisional opponents

The Cavaliers’ last 4 road trips to the Pistons have stayed under the Total

The Cavaliers have won 8 of their last 10 games at divisional opponents

