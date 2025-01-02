Celtics at Timberwolves Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends, and Best bets for January 2

It’s Thursday, January 2, and the Boston Celtics (24-9) and Minnesota Timberwolves (17-15) are all set to square off from Target Center in Minneapolis.

Boston has won two of its last three most recently blowing out the Raptors by 54 points on New Year’s Eve. Every Celtics’ player who dressed for the game scored with the exception of Al Horford in the 125-71 win. The Timberwolves have won three of their last four but lost in their last game 113-105 to the Thunder in OKC. Naz Reid had 19 off the bench for Minnesota.

The Celtics are currently 11-3 on the road with a point differential of 11, while the Timberwolves have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details re: Celtics at Timberwolves today

Date: Thursday, January 2, 2025

Time: 7:30 pm EST

Site: Target Center

City: Minneapolis, MN

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Celtics at Timberwolves

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Boston Celtics (-169), Minnesota Timberwolves (+141)

Spread: Celtics -3.5

Over/Under: 220 points

That gives the Celtics an implied team point total of 111.1, and the Timberwolves 109.27.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Celtics at Timberwolves game

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Celtics & Timberwolves game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Timberwolves at +3.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Timberwolves at +3.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 220.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Celtics at Timberwolves on Thursday

The Timberwolves have won 4 of their last 5 games as a home underdog

9 of the Celtics’ last 11 road games stayed UNDER the Total

The Timberwolves are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games as a home underdog

The Celtics have won 16 of their last 20 games against the Timberwolves

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline, and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)