Celtics vs 76ers NBA Playoff Game 5 Prediction: Odds, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 28

Joel Embiid made his return to the 76ers fewer than three weeks after an emergency surgery, but it wasn’t enough as Philadelphia fell 128-96 at home. Boston is up 3-1 in the series and has the chance to close out Philadelphia at home in five games tonight.

Game 4’s loss for the 76ers was the third time in the series that they failed to score more than 100 points. Philadelphia 41% from the field in Game 4 and shot an underwhelming 9-of-30 from three (30%). Embiid (26) and Tyrese Maxey (22) combined for half of the 76ers’ team points (48/96).

Jayson Tatum led Game 4 in scoring with 30 points on 8-of-16 from the field. Boston as a team shot 24-of-53 from three (45%), which was a series best for the Celtics. Boston also had its best rebounding margin in Game 4 at 51-30.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: 76ers vs. Celtics

Date: Tuesday, April 28, 2026

Tuesday, April 28, 2026 Time: 7:10 PM EST

7:10 PM EST Site: TD Garden

TD Garden City: Boston, MA

Boston, MA Network/Streaming: ESPN

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Game Odds: 76ers vs. Celtics

The latest odds as of Tuesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Boston Celtics (-550), Philadelphia 76ers (+410)

Boston Celtics (-550), Philadelphia 76ers (+410) Spread: Celtics -11.5

Celtics -11.5 Total: 213.5 points

This game opened Celtics -10.5 with the Total set at 215.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Celtics vs. 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers

PG Tyrese Maxey

SG VJ Edgecombe

SF Kelly Oubre Jr

PF Paul George

C Joel Embiid (probable)

Boston Celtics

PG Derrick White

SG Jaylen Brown

SF Sam Hauser

PF Jayson Tatum

C Neemias Queta

Injury Report: Celtics vs. 76ers

Boston Celtics

None

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid (abdomen) is PROBABLE for Game 5

Important stats, trends and insights: 76ers vs. Celtics

Boston ranks second best in the NBA with a 51-35 ATS mark

Boston is an NBA-best 51-35 to the Under

Boston is 24-19 to the Over at home

Boston is second best in the NBA with a 28-15 record to the Under at home

Philadelphia is 46-41 ATS

Philadelphia is third best in the NBA with a 25-18 ATS record on the road

Philadelphia is 46-41 to the Under and 23-20 to the Under on the road

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Tuesday’s Celtics and 76ers’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Celtics’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Celtics’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Celtics -11.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Celtics -11.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total OVER 213.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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