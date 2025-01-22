Celtics vs. Clippers prediction: Odds, game details, expert picks, trends, and Best bets for January 22

It’s Wednesday, January 22, and the Boston Celtics (30-13) and the Los Angeles Clippers (24-18) are all set to square off from Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

The Celtics appear at times to be disinterested in the regular season. Understandable considering the climbed to the mountain top last season. They smacked the Warriors by 40 in Golden State Monday but lost to the Raptors by 13 just a week ago. The Clippers lost Monday at home to the Bulls. It was their 1st loss in their last 5 games as they continue to climb north in the Western Conference (5th) and the Pacific Division (1st) standings.

The Celtics are currently 15-5 on the road with a point differential of +10, while the Clippers have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Celtics vs. Clippers today

Date: Wednesday, January 22, 2025

Game odds for Celtics vs. Clippers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Celtics (-400), Clippers (+315)

Celtics (-400), Clippers (+315) Spread: Celtics -9

Celtics -9 Over/Under: 216 points

That gives the Celtics an implied team point total of 111.6, and the Clippers 106.92.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Celtics vs. Clippers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) likes the home side to cover the number: LA Clippers +10

“Too many points for a surging Clippers’ team at full strength at home. Hopefully we see a statement game by LA.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Celtics & Clippers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Clippers at +9.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Los Angeles Clippers at +9. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the OVER on the Game Total of 216.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Celtics vs. Clippers on Wednesday

The Celtics have a winning record (7-4) in matchups against Western Conference teams this season

The UNDER is 52-33 in the Celtics’ and the Clippers’ games combined this season

The Clippers are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games at home

The Celtics have won 4 of their last 5 on the road against Pacific Division teams

