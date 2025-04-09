Celtics vs. Magic Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends, and best bets for April 9

It’s Wednesday, April 9, and the Boston Celtics (59-20) and Orlando Magic (39-40) are all set to square off from Kia Center in Orlando.

The Celtics are currently 33-7 on the road with a point differential of 9, while the Magic have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home. The season series is split 1-1 between the two teams with Boston winning the most recent matchup, 121-94.

This is the second night of a back-to-back for both teams. Orlando is coming off a 119-112 win over Atlanta and Boston beat New York, 119-117 in OT. The Celtics are 12-1 over the last 13 games and winners of three straight. The Magic also won three consecutive games and four of the past five.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Celtics vs. Magic live today

Date: Wednesday, April 9, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Kia Center

City: Orlando, FL

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Celtics vs. Magic

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Celtics (-152), Magic (+128)

Spread: Celtics -3.5

Over/Under: 215 points

That gives the Celtics an implied team point total of 108.56, and the Magic 106.73.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Celtics vs. Magic game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Under between Boston and Orlando:

“Both teams are coming off games last night that went down to the wire, so I am expecting a rougher shooting night for one, if not, both squads. The two earlier meetings were 108-104 and 121-94 between Orlando and Boston, so we’ve already had two lower-scoring games. I could see a third. I lean toward the Under and expect a player or two to sit out for Boston. “

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Celtics & Magic game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Boston Celtics at -3.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the over on the Game Total of 215.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Celtics vs. Magic on Wednesday

The Celtics have won 4 of their last 5 at Eastern Conference teams

Each of the Magic’s last 3 home games against the Celtics have stayed under the Total

The Magic have covered the Spread in 4 of their last 5 matchups against Eastern Conference teams

The Celtics have won 6 of their last 7 matchups against Eastern Conference teams

