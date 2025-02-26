Celtics vs. Pistons Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 26

It’s Wednesday, February 26, and the Boston Celtics (42-16) and Detroit Pistons (32-26) are all set to square off from Little Caesars Arena in Detroit.

The Celtics are currently 24-6 on the road with a point differential of 9, while the Pistons have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

Detroit and Boston are two of the hottest teams in the NBA. Detroit has won seven straight games, while Boston’s won six consecutive contests. The Celtics have won all three meetings versus the Pistons this year by 6, 10, and 24 points.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Celtics vs. Pistons live today

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Little Caesars Arena

City: Detroit, MI

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Celtics vs. Pistons

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Celtics (-175), Pistons (+146)

Spread: Celtics -4

Over/Under: 225 points

That gives the Celtics an implied team point total of 113.77, and the Pistons 111.69.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Celtics vs. Pistons game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans toward the Celtics -4 in Detroit:

“Boston’s taken all three meetings versus Detroit this year by 6, 10, and 24 points. While Detroit is playing some of its hottest ball right now, so is Boston. This is a class-up in competition for the Pistons compared to the 76ers, Hornets, Bulls, Spurs, Hawks, and Clippers — all of the teams they’ve beaten on this seven-game winning streak. I could only look toward the Celtics here.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Celtics & Pistons game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Detroit Pistons at +4.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 225.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Celtics vs. Pistons on Wednesday

The Celtics have won 4 of their last 5 at Eastern Conference Central Division teams

The Under is 19-11 in the Celtics’ road games this season

The Pistons have covered in their last 3 games as a home underdog

