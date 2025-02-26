Clippers vs. Bulls Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 26

It’s Wednesday, February 26, and the Los Angeles Clippers (31-26) and Chicago Bulls (23-35) are all set to square off from United Center in Chicago.

The Clippers are currently 12-16 on the road with a point differential of 2, while the Bulls have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home.

Los Angeles is 0-3 since the All-Star break with losses to the Pistons, Pacers, and Bucks, while Chicago is coming off a 37-point win against Philadelphia, which broke a six-game losing streak. This will be the second meeting of the season as the Bulls won by 13 points (112-99) on Jan. 20 in Los Angeles.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Clippers vs. Bulls live today

Date: Wednesday, February 26, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: United Center

City: Chicago, IL

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Clippers vs. Bulls

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Clippers (-307), Bulls (+245)

Spread: Clippers -7.5

Over/Under: 229 points

That gives the Clippers an implied team point total of 117.33, and the Bulls 113.41.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Clippers vs. Bulls game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes James Harden to double-double versus Chicago:

“The Bulls defense has been a viable opponent for opposing guards to have a day and that should excite James Harden who is coming off a 5-of-22 shooting performance against the Pistons. Harden played Chicago once and double-doubled with 10 assists, and he did triple-double last year in the only meeting versus the Bulls. Harden has double-doubled in two straight games and six of the past seven games. I like James Harden to grab another double-double at +100 odds and if he does triple-double, you can get that for +1100 odds, which is worth a sprinkle.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Clippers & Bulls game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Clippers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Chicago Bulls at +7.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 229.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Clippers vs. Bulls on Wednesday

The Clippers have won 4 of their last 5 games against teams with losing records

The Under is 61-54 in the Clippers’ and the Bulls’ games combined this season

The Clippers are 1-4 against the spread in their last 5 games

The Clippers have won 4 of their last 5 away games against teams with losing records

