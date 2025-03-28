Clippers vs. Nets Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 28

It’s Friday, March 28, and the Los Angeles Clippers (41-31) and Brooklyn Nets (23-50) are all set to square off from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Clippers are currently 16-20 on the road with a point differential of 3, while the Nets have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home. Los Angeles won the only meeting of the season, 126-67 on January 15. The Nets were held to 30.1% from the field and 17.9% from three in that loss to the Clippers.

Brooklyn has lost five straight games and eight of the previous nine contests. Los Angeles is 6-1 in the past seven games with the lone loss coming by two points to the Thunder.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Clippers vs. Nets live today

Date: Friday, March 28, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Barclays Center

City: Brooklyn, NY

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Clippers vs. Nets

The latest odds as of Friday:

Odds: Clippers (-699), Nets (+498)

Spread: Clippers -12.5

Over/Under: 215 points

That gives the Clippers an implied team point total of 112.97, and the Nets 106.45.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Clippers vs. Nets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Under between L.A. and Brooklyn:

“Backing the Clippers by double-digits is a tough ask most nights and the Nets are a tough team to bet on because they are capable of staying within the number. Over the last two games though, Brooklyn has scored 101 and 86 points, so they are trending in the wrong direction and Los Angeles prefers playing in the halfcourt offense. With five straight losses for the Nets, I’d lean toward the Clippers here, but I like the game Under more. I expect the Nets to score more than 67 points this time, but even 97 could be a stretch.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Clippers & Nets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Los Angeles Clippers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +12.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 215.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Clippers vs. Nets on Friday

The Clippers are on a streak of 3 straight road wins

The Over is 4-1 in the Clippers’ last 5 road games

The Clippers have covered in 6 of their 9 matchups against Eastern Conference Atlantic Division teams this season

The Clippers have a winning record (18-8) in matchups against Eastern Conference teams this season

