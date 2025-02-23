Clippers vs. Pacers Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 23

It’s Sunday, February 23, and the Los Angeles Clippers (31-24) and Indiana Pacers (31-23) are all set to square off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

The Clippers are currently 12-14 on the road with a point differential of 3, while the Pacers have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home.

Indiana is coming off a 14-point win at home over Memphis, while Los Angeles lost a Milwaukee by six points. These teams met for the first time this season on Feb. 6 and Indiana won 119-112 in Los Angeles despite the Clippers leading by 20 points at the end of the first quarter.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Clippers vs. Pacers live today

Date: Sunday, February 23, 2025

Time: 5:00PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming:

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Clippers vs. Pacers

The latest odds as of Sunday:

Odds: Clippers (+138), Pacers (-164)

Spread: Pacers -3.5 (-110)

Over/Under: 236.5 points

That gives the Clippers an implied team point total of {116.5}, and the Pacers {119.5}.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Sunday’s Clippers vs. Pacers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans towards the Clippers to cover the -3.5 spread at Indiana:

“Los Angeles is coming off a loss at Milwaukee where they led going into the fourth quarter but weren’t able to hang on. I believe that will be a motivator here, as to game-planning what went wrong in the first meeting which came a little over two weeks ago.

The Clippers got out to a 42-22 first-quarter lead against the Pacers in the first meeting but were out-scored 35-24 in the fourth quarter and lost 119-112. A lot of the issues came from Pascal Siakm’s 33 points and the situation for L.A., who was coming off two straight home losses.

I like the Clippers’ situation and motivation more, so give me the Clippers +3.5.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Clippers & Pacers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indiana Pacers at .

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of .

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions pagefrom NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Clippers vs. Pacers on Sunday

The Pacers have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Western Conference Pacific Division teams

The Clippers’ last 4 road games at the Pacers have gone over the Total

The Clippers have failed to cover the Spread in 6 of their last 8 road games

The Clippers have lost 4 of their last 5 games against teams with winning records

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

