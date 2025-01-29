Clippers vs. Spurs prediction: Odds, game details, recent trends, and Best bets for January 29

It’s Wednesday, January 29, and the Los Angeles Clippers (26-20) and the San Antonio Spurs (20-23) are all set to square off from Frost Bank Center in San Antonio.

The Clippers look to get back on track following a 111-109 loss to the Suns on Monday. They sit ½ game behind the Lakers in the Pacific Division and in sixth overall in the Western Conference. San Antonio is back in the States after a pair of games in Paris against the Indiana Pacers. The teams split the two games.

The Clippers are currently 9-12 on the road with a point differential of +3, while the Spurs have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Clippers vs. Spurs today

Date: Wednesday, January 29, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: Frost Bank Center

City: San Antonio, TX

Game odds for Clippers vs. Spurs

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Clippers (-149), Spurs (+125)

Clippers (-149), Spurs (+125) Spread: Clippers -3

Clippers -3 Over/Under: 224 points

That gives the Clippers an implied team point total of 112.9, and the Spurs 111.33.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Clippers vs. Spurs game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Clippers & Spurs game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Antonio Spurs at +3.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the San Antonio Spurs at +3. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 224.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Clippers vs. Spurs on Wednesday

The Spurs have won 11 of 21 games following a defeat

11 of the Clippers’ last 13 road games stayed UNDER the Total

The Clippers have covered in 29 of their 46 games this season

At home this season the Spurs have won 7 of 10 games following a defeat

