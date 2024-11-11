Clippers vs Thunder Prediction: Odds, Expert Picks, Projected Lineups, Betting Trends and Stats

The Clippers and Thunder meet for the second time as Los Angeles looks to avenge the early season loss.

Los Angeles is 6-4 on the season and won all four games since the 105-92 home loss via Oklahoma City. The Clippers beat the Spurs (113-104), 76ers (110-98), Kings (107-98), and Raptors (105-103) since the loss, but those teams have a combined 14-26 record.

Oklahoma City is 8-2 and suffered its second loss of the season last night to Golden State (127-116) and lost Chet Holmgren for 8-10 weeks in the process (hip). This is the third game in four days for the Thunder and the third back-to-back of the season (2-0). The last time that Oklahoma City played on a back-to-back was against Los Angeles, who they beat 105-92.

With that said, let’s dive into the matchup and offer some information and possibly a sweat or two.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch the opening tip, projected lineups, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Details & how to watch Clippers @ Thunder

● Date: Saturday, November 11, 2024

● Time: 8:00 PM ET

● Site: Paycom Center

● City: Oklahoma City, Oklahoma

● TV/Streaming: NBA TV

Game odds for Clippers @ Thunder

The latest odds as of Monday morning:

● Moneyline: Oklahoma City (-265), Los Angeles (+215)

● Spread: Oklahoma City -7

● Total: 218.5

Probable starting lineups for Oklahoma City and Los Angeles

· Oklahoma City Thunder (8-2)

PG Shai Gilgeous-Alexander

SG Cason Wallace

SF Luguentz Dort

PF Jalen Williams

C Ousmane Dieng — Chet Holmgren is out (hip)

· Los Angeles Clippers (5-4)

PG James Harden

SG Norman Powell

SF Terance Mann

PF Derrick Jones Jr.

C Ivica Zubac

Top betting trends & insights to know ahead of Clippers @ Thunder

The Clippers and 6-4 ATS this season, tied for 6th-best.

The Thunder are 7-3 ATS this season, ranking 5th-best.

The Clippers are 7-3 to the Under this season, ranking 3rd-best.

The Thunder are 5-5 on the total this season.

Oklahoma City is 3-2 ATS at home this year.

Los Angeles is 3-0 ATS on the road this season, tied for the best.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored at least 21 points in nine of 10 games.

James Harden had 24 points, 12 rebounds, and 7 assists in his last game.

Chet Holgrem will be out for the next 8-10 weeks with a hip injury.

Notable Player Props for Clippers @ Thunder

Highest Point Props

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 29.5 Points

Norman Powell O/U 21.5 Points

James Harden O/U 20.5 Points

Jalen Williams O/U 20.5 Points

Highest Rebound Props

Ivica Zubac O/U 12.5 Rebounds

James Harden O/U 6.5 Rebounds

Jalen Williams O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 5.5 Rebounds

Highest Assist Props

James Harden O/U 8.5 Assists

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander O/U 6.5 Assists

Jalen Williams O/U 4.5 Assists

Expert picks & predictions for Clippers @ Thunder

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) likes the Clippers to keep it close in Oklahoma City:

“When these teams met the first time, the Thunder were on the second night of a back-to-back, similar to this spot and Los Angeles had two days of rest.

Being down Chet Holmgren is a big deal for Oklahoma City on short notice against a team that has won four straight. Despite Los Angeles’ four wins coming against teams a combined 14-26, I think the Clippers could keep this within 7 points.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for the Clippers and the Thunder:

· Moneyline : NBC Sports finds value in taking Los Angeles on the ML (+215)

· Spread : NBC Sports has low confidence in Los Angeles +7 on the spread

· Total : NBC Sports has low confidence towards a play on the Total UNDER 218.5 points

