Grizzlies vs. Heat Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 3

It’s Thursday, April 3, and the Memphis Grizzlies (44-32) and Miami Heat (35-41) are all set to square off from Kaseya Center in Miami.

The Grizzlies are currently 19-18 on the road with a point differential of 5, while the Heat have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home. The Grizzlies beat the Heat, 125-91 on March 15 in Memphis and this is the final meeting of the season.

Memphis lost four straight games entering this contest, whereas Miami won the past six including last night’s contest against the Celtics.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Grizzlies vs. Heat live today

Date: Thursday, April 3, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Kaseya Center

City: Miami, FL

Network/Streaming: TNT / Max / TruTV

Game odds for Grizzlies vs. Heat

The latest odds as of Thursday:

Odds: Grizzlies (-172), Heat (+145)

Spread: Grizzlies -4

Over/Under: 227 points

That gives the Grizzlies an implied team point total of 114.76, and the Heat 112.68.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Grizzlies vs. Heat game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Grizzlies to cover versus the Heat:

“Miami has won six-straight games, including last night’s 124-103 win in Boston. The Heat are riding high, but this is a tough spot beating Boston on the road then flying back to Miami to face a Grizzlies team with a slight rest advantage and coming off four straight losses. This is a spot where I like the Grizzlies to cover.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Grizzlies & Heat game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Memphis Grizzlies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at +4.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 227.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Grizzlies vs. Heat on Thursday

The Grizzlies have won 4 of their last 5 away games against teams with losing records

Each of the last 3 matchups between the Grizzlies and the Heat have stayed under the Total

The Heat are 20-17 ATS at home this season

The Grizzlies have won 16 of their last 20 games against teams with losing records

