Grizzlies vs. Jazz Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, best bets for March 25

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Utah Jazz Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies (43-28) and Utah Jazz (16-56) are all set to square off from Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

The Grizzlies are on a three-game skid and, unfortunately, will be without superstar Ja Morant. They will have to lean heavily on Jaren Jackson and Desmond Bane until Morant returns.

The Jazz are on a path to the number one overall pick in the 2025 NBA Draft. They are 16-56, and have lost eight of their last nine games.

The Grizzlies are currently 18-17 on the road with a point differential of 5, while the Jazz have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Grizzlies vs. Jazz live today



Date: Tuesday, March 25, 2025

Tuesday, March 25, 2025 Time: 9:00PM EST

9:00PM EST Site: Delta Center

Delta Center City: Salt Lake City, UT

Salt Lake City, UT Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Grizzlies vs. Jazz

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Grizzlies (-444), Jazz (+347)

Spread: Grizzlies -10

Over/Under: 242 points

That gives the Grizzlies an implied team point total of 125.08, and the Jazz 119.88.



Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Grizzlies vs. Jazz game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards Desmond Bane over 22.5 points…

Thomas: “Bane has an amazing matchup tonight. Jazz are giving up 25.62 points per game to point guards. Bane is averaging 21 points per game without Morant this season.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Grizzlies & Jazz game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Memphis Grizzlies on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Memphis Grizzlies on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Utah Jazz at +10.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Utah Jazz at +10. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 242.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Grizzlies vs. Jazz on Tuesday



The Grizzlies have won 4 of their last 5 away games against teams with losing records

15 of the Grizzlies’ last 18 road trips to the Jazz have gone over the Total

The Jazz have covered the Spread in 6 of their last 8 home games against the Grizzlies

The Jazz have lost 17 of their last 20 games against teams with better records



