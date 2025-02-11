Grizzlies vs. Suns Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 11

It’s Tuesday, February 11, and the Memphis Grizzlies (35-17) and Phoenix Suns (26-26) are all set to square off from Footprint Center in Phoenix.

February has been less than kind to the Suns as they start the month with four losses in five games. Is Kevin Durant an issue following his veto of a trade to Golden State at the deadline? Is the locker room simply upset because management did nothing to bolster the roster at the deadline? Is the locker room even the issue? Make no mistake, Phoenix has issues. They are laboring. Meanwhile, Memphis has won three of four this month and sits in fourth in the Western Conference. Jaren Jackson Jr. and Ja Morant continue to lead the team in scoring, but rookie Zach Edey is beginning to put up numbers from the center position.

The Grizzlies are currently 14-11 on the road with a point differential of 8, while the Suns have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Grizzlies vs. Suns live today

Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Time: 10:00PM EST

Site: Footprint Center

City: Phoenix, AZ

Network/Streaming: TNT/Max

Game odds for Grizzlies vs. Suns

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Grizzlies (-135), Suns (+114)

Spread: Grizzlies -2

Over/Under: 238 points

That gives the Grizzlies an implied team point total of 119.57, and the Suns 118.53.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Grizzlies vs. Suns game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) expects Morant to cook tonight: Ja Morant Over 21.5 Points (-105)

“Is it safe to say that Ja Morant is finally healthy? He logged his first 30+ minute game since January 22nd against the Thunder on the 8th. While he failed to eclipse the 20-point mark, he had heavy usage, and his minutes were great. Now, he plays in what I’d consider an A+ matchup. The Suns give up 25+ points per game to PGs, the fourth most in the NBA. Despite his missed last game, he went over in the two prior. Defense for the Suns has been a major problem. In their last five games, they have given up 122 to the Nuggets, 127 to the Jazz, 140 to the Thunder, 121 and 127 to the Trail Blazers. The oddsmakers anticipate a high-scoring game with their team total set at 124.5. Great matchup and great situationally.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Grizzlies & Suns game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Memphis Grizzlies on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Memphis Grizzlies at -2.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the over on the Game Total of 238.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Grizzlies vs. Suns on Tuesday

Pacific Division teams have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Southwest Division sides

The Over is 33-19 in Grizzlies’ games this season

The Grizzlies are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 road games

The Suns have won 16 of their 26 home games this season

