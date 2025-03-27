Grizzlies vs. Thunder Predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, best bets for March 27

Memphis Grizzlies vs. Oklahoma City Thunder Preview

The Memphis Grizzlies (44-28) and Oklahoma City Thunder (60-12) are all set to square off from Paycom Center in Oklahoma City.

The Grizzlies ended their skid with a win over the Utah Jazz. Now they play against a smoking hot Thunder team. The Thunder lead the Western Conference, and are on a seven game winning streak. The joint longest streak in the NBA.

The Grizzlies are currently 19-17 on the road with a point differential of 6, while the Thunder have a 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Grizzlies vs. Thunder live today



Date: Thursday, March 27, 2025

Thursday, March 27, 2025 Time: 8:00PM EST

8:00PM EST Site: Paycom Center

Paycom Center City: Oklahoma City, OK

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Grizzlies vs. Thunder

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Grizzlies (+353), Thunder (-457)

Spread: Thunder -10

Over/Under: 239 points

That gives the Grizzlies an implied team point total of 118.4, and the Thunder 123.6.



Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Grizzlies vs. Thunder game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is leaning towards taking the Thunder -10…

Thomas: “There will come a moment when the bottom falls out for the Memphis Grizzlies. This is a team keeps finding themselves in early holes. Against a talented team like the Oklahoma City Thunder, you cannot come out slow. They will bury you.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Grizzlies & Thunder game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Oklahoma City Thunder on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Memphis Grizzlies at +10.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Memphis Grizzlies at +10. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the under on the Game Total of 239.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Grizzlies vs. Thunder on Thursday



The Thunder have won 17 of their last 20 games

The Under is 4-1 in the Thunder’s last 5 matchups against Western Conference teams

The Grizzlies are 38-34 against the spread this season

The Thunder have won 6 of their last 8 home games against the Grizzlies



If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!



Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.



Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

