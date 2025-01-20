Grizzlies vs. Timberwolves prediction: Game odds, best bets, recent stats, and trends for January 20

It’s Monday, January 20, and the Minnesota Timberwolves (22-20) and the Memphis Grizzlies (27-15) are all set to square off from FedExForum in Memphis.

The Timberwolves lost to the Cavaliers Saturday, 124-117. Anthony Edwards had 28 points and 5 assists in the loss. Memphis is riding a modest 2-game winning streak with a couple victories over the Spurs last week.

The Timberwolves are currently 12-10 on the road with a point differential of +2, while the Grizzlies have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies live today

Date: Monday, January 20, 2025

Monday, January 20, 2025 Time: 2:30PM EST

2:30PM EST Site: FedExForum

FedExForum City: Memphis, TN

Memphis, TN Network/Streaming: TNT/Max

Game odds for Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Timberwolves (-105), Grizzlies (-115)

Timberwolves (-105), Grizzlies (-115) Spread: Grizzlies -1.5

Grizzlies -1.5 Over/Under: 218 points

That gives the Timberwolves an implied team point total of 108.62, and the Grizzlies 109.4.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) likes the home team this afternoon: Memphis Grizzlies -5.5

“Grizz are well-positioned to get a win by margin over a fading Wolves team in a precarious spot on Monday. Fair price is MEM -7 by my numbers.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Timberwolves & Grizzlies game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Memphis Grizzlies on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Memphis Grizzlies on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Timberwolves at +1.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Minnesota Timberwolves at +1. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 218.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Timberwolves vs. Grizzlies on Monday

The Timberwolves have won 4 of their last 5 at Southwest Division teams

The Grizzlies are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite

Each of the last 4 matchups between the Timberwolves and the Grizzlies have gone OVER the Total

