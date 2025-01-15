Hawks vs. Bulls odds, expert picks, predictions, recent stats, trends, and Best bets for January 15

It’s Wednesday, January 15, and the Atlanta Hawks (20-19) and Chicago Bulls (18-22) are all set to square off from United Center in Chicago.

Trae Young dropped 43 on the Suns last night as Atlanta dumped Phoenix 122-117. The Hawks needed that win as it was just their second of 2025. Chicago has lost two in a row falling last night at home to the lowly New Orleans Pelicans, 119-113.

The Hawks are currently 9-11 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Bulls have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Hawks vs. Bulls today

Date: Wednesday, January 15, 2025

Time: 8:00PM EST

Site: United Center

City: Chicago, IL

Game odds for Hawks vs. Bulls

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Hawks (+116), Bulls (-137)

Hawks (+116), Bulls (-137) Spread: Bulls -2.5

Bulls -2.5 Over/Under: 245 points

That gives the Hawks an implied team point total of 121.92, and the Bulls 123.22.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Hawks vs. Bulls game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) continues the theme of backing the visiting team and taking the points: Atlanta Hawks +2

“The Hawks keep rolling vs. an overrated Bulls team despite the absence of some key players due to injury and load management.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hawks & Bulls game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +2.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +2. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 245.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hawks vs. Bulls on Wednesday

The Hawks have won 10 of their last 12 matchups against Eastern Conference teams

The UNDER is 12-9 in the Bulls’ home games this season

The Hawks have failed to cover in 4 games straight as a road underdog

The Hawks have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Central Division teams

