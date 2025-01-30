Hawks vs. Cavaliers prediction: Odds, game details, recent trends, stats, and Best bets for January 30

It’s Thursday, January 30, and the Atlanta Hawks (22-25) and the Cleveland Cavaliers (38-9) are all set to square off from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

Cleveland is home tonight following a 20-point win in Miami on Wednesday, 126-106. Donovan Mitchell had 34 points and 6 assists in the win. Atlanta lost their sixth in a row Tuesday, 100-96, to the Houston Rockets. Trae Young had 21 for the Hawks in the loss.

The Hawks are currently 11-13 on the road with a point differential of -3, while the Cavaliers have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Hawks vs. Cavaliers live today

Date: Thursday, January 30, 2025

Game odds for Hawks vs. Cavaliers

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Hawks (+356), Cavaliers (-463)

Hawks (+356), Cavaliers (-463) Spread: Cavaliers -9.5

Cavaliers -9.5 Over/Under: 237 points

That gives the Hawks an implied team point total of 117.46, and the Cavaliers 122.41.

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Hawks vs. Cavaliers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whlae_capper) is backing Atlanta: Atlanta Hawks +10

“It’s been extremely mixed results betting against the mighty Cavs in this compressed schedule run of late but back to the well with a rested Hawks team that can find ways into the Cavs outstanding defense and match their bench strength.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hawks & Cavaliers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Hawks on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Hawks on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +9.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +9. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 237.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hawks vs. Cavaliers on Thursday

The UNDER has cashed in the Hawks’ last 3 games

The Cavaliers are 16-9 ATS at home this season

The Hawks have won 3 straight games against the Cavaliers

