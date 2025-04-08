Hawks vs. Magic Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for April 8

It’s Tuesday, April 8, and the Atlanta Hawks (37-41) and Orlando Magic (38-40) are all set to square off from Kia Center in Orlando.

The Hawks are currently 17-21 on the road with a point differential of -2, while the Magic have a 2-8 record in their last ten games at home. These squads have split the season series 1-1 and will have one more meeting following tonight’s.

Atlanta is coming off a 147-134 win over Utah but is 1-3 in the last four games. Orlando has won two straight and three of the past four games entering this matchup.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Hawks vs. Magic live today

Date: Tuesday, April 8, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Kia Center

City: Orlando, FL

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Hawks vs. Magic

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Hawks (+159), Magic (-191)

Spread: Magic -4.5

Over/Under: 225 points

That gives the Hawks an implied team point total of 111.63, and the Magic 113.98.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Hawks vs. Magic game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Magic to cover:

“Atlanta is coming off a 147-point game against Utah and is likely to be stifled against the Magic in this road game. The Hawks didn’t score more than 112 points in the two earlier meetings versus the Magic and don’t think they cross the 110-point team total set tonight. I’d have to lean toward Orlando to cover and the Hawks Team Total under.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hawks & Magic game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +4.5.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 225.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hawks vs. Magic on Tuesday

The Magic have lost 4 of their last 5 games as a home favorite

Each of the last 5 matchups between the Magic and the Hawks have stayed under the Total

The Hawks have gone 21-18 on the road against the spread this season

The Hawks have covered in 4 of their last 5 road games

