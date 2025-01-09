Hawks vs. Suns Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, and trends for January 9

It’s Thursday, January 9, and the Atlanta Hawks (19-18) and the Phoenix Suns (16-19) are all set to square off from Footprint Center in Phoenix.

Trae Young drilled a 50-footer at the buzzer Tuesday night to lift the Hawks to a 124-121 win at Utah. That snapped a 3-game losing streak for Atlanta. Seven player hit double figures in the win for the Hawks. The Suns were 115-104 losers to Charlotte the last time they took the court. Devin Booker had 39 in the loss Tuesday night.

The Hawks are currently 9-10 on the road with a point differential of -3.5, while the Suns have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details re: Hawks vs. Suns today

Date: Thursday, January 9, 2025

Time: 9:00 pm EST

Site: Footprint Center

City: Phoenix, AZ

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Hawks vs. Suns

The latest odds as of Thursday:



Odds: Atlanta Hawks (+140), Phoenix Suns (-167)

Atlanta Hawks (+140), Phoenix Suns (-167) Spread: Suns -3.5

Suns -3.5 Over/Under: 237.5 points

That gives the Hawks an implied team point total of 118.02, and the Suns 119.84.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Thursday’s Hawks vs. Suns game

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Hawks & Suns game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Phoenix Suns on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Phoenix Suns on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +3.5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +3.5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 237.5.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hawks vs. Suns on Thursday

The Suns have lost 4 of their last 5 games as a home favorite

Each of the Hawks’ last 5 games at the Suns have gone OVER the Total

The Suns have failed to cover in 23 of their 35 games this season

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)