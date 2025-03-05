Heat vs. Cavaliers Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 5

It’s Wednesday, March 5, and the Miami Heat (29-31) and Cleveland Cavaliers (51-10) are all set to square off from Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse in Cleveland.

The Heat are currently 13-19 on the road with a point differential of 0, while the Cavaliers have a 8-2 record in their last ten games at home. These two have split the season series with the Cavs winning by 20 points and the Heat winning by 9 in Miami.

Cleveland has won 11 straight games and this will be the third and final meeting of the series, plus lone at home. The Cavaliers blew the Bulls out in the fourth quarter to win by 22 points last night. Miami is 3-1 in the past four games, but 4-3 since the All-Star break.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Heat vs. Cavaliers live today

Date: Wednesday, March 5, 2025

Time: 7:00PM EST

Site: Rocket Mortgage FieldHouse

City: Cleveland, OH

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Heat vs. Cavaliers

The latest odds as of Wednesday:

Odds: Heat (+375), Cavaliers (-495)

Spread: Cavaliers -11

Over/Under: 227 points

That gives the Heat an implied team point total of 112.34, and the Cavaliers 118.08.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Heat vs. Cavaliers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet Drew Dinsick (@Whale_Capper) likes Miami +10.5 against Cleveland:

“This is addition by subtraction with Andrew Wiggins out for the Miami Heat. The combination of Bam Adebayo and Tyler Herro can keep this competitive.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Heat & Cavaliers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Cleveland Cavaliers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at +11.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 227.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Heat vs. Cavaliers on Wednesday

The Heat have won 3 straight games at the Cavaliers

In the Heat’s road games this season the Under is 18-15

The Cavaliers are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games as a home favorite

