Heat vs. Clippers Best bets: Odds, predictions, expert picks, recent stats, and trends for January 13

It’s Monday, January 13, and the Miami Heat (20-17) and Los Angeles Clippers (20-17) are all set to square off from Intuit Dome in Inglewood.

The Clippers take the court tonight for the first time since last Wednesday’s 126-103 loss to the Denver Nuggets. Their game Saturday against the Clippers was postponed due to the wildfires in Southern California. LA has won its last 2 games at home and sits 0.5 games behind the Lakers for the 6th spot in the Western Conference.

Maybe its been a case of addition by subtraction in South Beach as the Heat have reeled off 3 straight wins despite the absence of the suspended Jimmy Butler. Miami sits in a virtual tie with the Milwaukee Bucks for the 6th spot in the Eastern Conference.

The Heat are currently 9-10 on the road with a point differential of +2, while the Clippers have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Heat vs. Clippers today

Date: Monday, January 13, 2025

Time: 10:30PM EST

Site: Intuit Dome

City: Inglewood, CA

Game odds for Heat vs. Clippers

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Heat (+179), Clippers (-217)

Heat (+179), Clippers (-217) Spread: Clippers -5

Clippers -5 Over/Under: 215 points

That gives the Heat an implied team point total of 106.6, and the Clippers 109.21.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Heat vs. Clippers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) likes the home team tonight: LA Clippers -6

“True test for the full-strength Clippers with a notable rest advantage. Would make this LAC -7.5 in the absence of Butler.”

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) expects James Harden to bring the Windex: James Harden OVER 6.5 rebounds (-108)

“Fun fact, James Harden has not had a triple double all season. This might be the game for him to get one. The Heat give up the 5th most boards to PGs. With Zubac getting the responsibilities of Bam, Harden is free to collect boards. They also give up the 9th most assists to PGs. I like his boards the most, but you should sprinkle the triple double.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Heat & Clippers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at +5.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at +5. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 215.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Heat vs. Clippers on Monday

The Heat have won their last 3 road games, while the Clippers have lost 4 of their last 5 overall

The Heat’s last 3 road games have stayed UNDER the Total

The Clippers have covered in 12 of their 18 home games this season

