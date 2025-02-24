Heat vs. Hawks Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 24

It’s Monday, February 24, and the Miami Heat (26-29) and Atlanta Hawks (26-31) are all set to square off from State Farm Arena in Atlanta.

The Heat are currently 13-18 on the road with a point differential of -1, while the Hawks have a 3-7 record in their last ten games at home.

The Hawks are coming off a 148-143 loss to the Pistons last night, so there could be a fatigue issue when hosting the Heat. Miami dropped its past game to Milwaukee 120-113. This is the first meeting of the season between the two teams and both are in the second night of a back-to-back.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Heat vs. Hawks live today

Date: Monday, February 24, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: State Farm Arena

City: Atlanta, GA

Network/Streaming:

Game odds for Heat vs. Hawks

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Heat (-117), Hawks (-102)

Spread: Heat -1.5

Over/Under: 225 points

That gives the Heat an implied team point total of 112.9, and the Hawks 112.12.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Heat vs. Hawks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans Miami to win this game outright:

“Neither team is in a good spot, but Atlanta used all its energy in an all-out offensive battle last night, which leads me to think the Hawks will run out of gas in the second half of this game. Miami is coming off a back-to-back as well and a blown fourth-quarter, so I will lean on the Heat. These teams meet again on Wednesday, so I will likely take the loser of this game on Wednesday.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Heat & Hawks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Atlanta Hawks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Atlanta Hawks at +1.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 225.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Heat vs. Hawks on Monday

The Hawks have lost 4 of their last 5 games as a home underdog

The Under is 4-1 in the Hawks’ last 5 matchups against divisional opponents

The Hawks are 7-3 ATS in their last 10 games as a home underdog

