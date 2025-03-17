Heat vs. Knicks Predictions: Odds, expert picks, recent stats, trends and best bets for March 17

It’s Monday, March 17, and the Miami Heat (29-38) and New York Knicks (42-24) are all set to square off from Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Heat are currently 13-21 on the road with a point differential of -1, while the Knicks have a 7-3 record in their last ten games at home. New York is 2-0 against Miami this season with a four-point OT win and nine-point victory.

Miami has lost seven straight games and eight of the past nine contests, while New York is 6-6 since the All-Star break and lost four of the previous six games. The Heat are coming off their second-worst loss of the season after losing to Memphis by 34 points on Saturday. Miami lost to Utah by 36 points earlier in the season and took Sacramento to 2 OT before losing by five the following game.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Heat vs. Knicks live today

Date: Monday, March 17, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Network/Streaming: ESPN

Game odds for Heat vs. Knicks

The latest odds as of Monday:

Odds: Heat (+261), Knicks (-325)

Spread: Knicks -7.5

Over/Under: 212 points

That gives the Heat an implied team point total of 104.96, and the Knicks 108.87.

Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Heat vs. Knicks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports) leans the Heat to cover the +7.5:

“New York is 2-0 against Miami this season (1-1 ATS) with wins by four and nine, but I have my doubts here. While Miami is amid a seven-game losing streak and while the Heat are 0-5 ATS over the past five games, I like this spot for Miami as New York is coming back from the West Coast and without Jalen Brunson. It’s Miami at +7.5 or pass for me coming off their second-worst loss of the season (34 point loss to Memphis in the last game). I wouldn’t be shocked if Miami wins (+260).”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Heat & Knicks game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the New York Knicks on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Miami Heat at +7.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 212.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Heat vs. Knicks on Monday

The Heat have lost 4 straight road games

8 of the Knicks’ last 10 games (80%) have stayed under the Total

The Knicks have failed to cover the Spread in their last 6 matchups versus Eastern Conference teams

The Knicks have won 4 of their last 5 home games against Eastern Conference teams

