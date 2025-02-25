Hornets vs. Warriors Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for February 25

Charlotte Hornets vs. Golden State Warriors Preview



The Charlotte Hornets (14-42) and Golden State Warriors (30-27) are all set to square off from Chase Center in San Francisco.

The Charlotte Hornets are in the second half of a back-to-back. They played against the Sacramento Kings last night. They were dismantled 130-88.

The Hornets are 2-8 in the second half of back-to-backs this season.

The Hornets are currently 5-22 on the road with a point differential of -7, while the Warriors have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

Game details & how to watch Hornets vs. Warriors live today



Date: Tuesday, February 25, 2025

Tuesday, February 25, 2025 Time: 10:00PM EST

10:00PM EST Site: Chase Center

Chase Center City: San Francisco, CA



Game odds for Hornets vs. Warriors

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Hornets (+725), Warriors (-1149)

Spread: Warriors -15.5

Over/Under: 223 points

That gives the Hornets an implied team point total of 110.56, and the Warriors 118.63.



Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Hornets vs. Warriors game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) thinks this game is Warriors or pass...

Thomas: “The Hornets are bad. They are even worse with no rest. Now, it’s a road trip down to San Fransisco. They may bet blown out today worse than yesterday.”

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +15.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Charlotte Hornets at +15. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 223.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Hornets vs. Warriors on Tuesday



The Hornets have lost 3 straight road games

The Warriors’ last 3 games at home versus the Hornets have stayed under the Total

The Warriors are 4-1 ATS in their last 5 games as a favorite

The Warriors have won 4 straight home games against the Hornets



