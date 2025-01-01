Jazz at Knicks Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for January 1

Happy New Year! It’s Wednesday, January 1, and the Utah Jazz (7-24) and New York Knicks (23-10) are all set to square off from Madison Square Garden in New York.

The Knicks won for the 8th straight game when they thumped the Wizards by 20 in DC on Monday. The Jazz lost to the Nuggets at home Monday. It was Utah’s 4th loss in a row.

The Jazz are currently 5-12 on the road with a point differential of -9, while the Knicks have an 8-2 record in their last ten games at home.

We've got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Jazz at Knicks live today

Date: Wednesday, January 1, 2025

Time: 7:30 pm EST

Site: Madison Square Garden

City: New York, NY

Game odds for Jazz at Knicks

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Utah Jazz (+582), Knicks (-862)

Spread: Knicks -13

Over/Under: 230.5 points

That gives the Jazz an implied team point total of 114.3, and the Knicks 121.07.

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Jazz at Knicks game

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Jazz & Knicks game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Utah Jazz on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the Utah Jazz on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Utah Jazz at -13.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play ATS on the Utah Jazz at -13. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 230.5.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Jazz at Knicks on Wednesday

The Jazz have lost 4 of their last 5 games overall

The OVER is 4-1 in the Jazz’s last 5 road games

The Jazz have covered in 4 straight games as a road underdog

The Jazz have covered the Spread in 4 of their last 5 games as an underdog

