Kings vs. Celtics Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for January 10

It’s Friday, January 10, and the Sacramento Kings (18-19) and the Boston Celtics (27-10) are all set to square off from TD Garden in Boston.

This is the 1st of a 3-game road trip for the Kings. They won Monday night at home in double overtime 123-118 against the Miami Heat. DeMar DeRozan led the Kings with 30 points. Boston is back home after a 118-106 win in Denver over the Nuggets behind 29 from Jayson Tatum.

The Kings are currently 8-7 on the road with a point differential of +2.5, while the Celtics have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details re: Kings vs. Celtics today

Date: Friday, January 10, 2025

Time: 7:30 pm EST

Site: TD Garden

City: Boston, MA

Game odds for Kings vs. Celtics

The latest odds as of Friday:



Odds: Sacramento Kings (+378), Boston Celtics (-500)

Spread: Celtics -10

Over/Under: 230 points

That gives the Kings an implied team point total of 113.95, and the Celtics 119.17.

Expert picks & predictions for Friday’s Kings vs. Celtics game

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

The best bets our model is projecting for today’s Kings & Celtics game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Boston Celtics on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Sacramento Kings at +10. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the UNDER on the Game Total of 230.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Kings vs. Celtics on Friday

The Celtics have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Western Conference Pacific Division teams

6 of the Kings’ last 8 road matchups against the Celtics have stayed UNDER the Total

The Celtics have covered the spread in 4 of their last 5 games against teams with worse records

The Celtics have won 11 of their last 12 home matchups against the Kings

