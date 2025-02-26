Kings vs. Jazz Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 26

Sacramento Kings vs. Utah Jazz Preview

The Sacramento Kings (29-28) and Utah Jazz (14-43) are all set to square off from Delta Center in Salt Lake City.

The Kings are still trying to build chemistry from the trade that saw De’Aaron Fox shipped away to San Antonio, and Zach Lavine is now dawning the purple and black.

The Jazz have also had continuity issues. For them, it’s been the injury bug that has bitten them. Star forward Lauri Markkanen has missed some time dealing with injury, but so have a good number of the other starters.

The Kings are currently 14-14 on the road with a point differential of 1, while the Jazz have a 4-6 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game odds for Kings vs. Jazz

The latest odds as of Wednesday:



Odds: Kings (-308), Jazz (+246)

Spread: Kings -7.5

Over/Under: 236 points

That gives the Kings an implied team point total of 120.83, and the Jazz 116.92.



Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Wednesday’s Kings vs. Jazz game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.



Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Kings & Jazz game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Sacramento Kings on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Sacramento Kings on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Utah Jazz at +7.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Utah Jazz at +7. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 236.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Kings vs. Jazz on Wednesday



Western Conference Pacific Division teams have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Western Conference Northwest Division sides

The Over is 31-26 in Kings’ games this season

The Jazz are 4-1 against the spread in their last 5 games at home

Western Conference Pacific Division teams have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Western Conference Northwest Division sides



If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!



Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.



Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)