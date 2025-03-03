Kings vs. Mavericks Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends and Best bets for March 3

Sacramento Kings vs. Dallas Mavericks Preview

The Sacramento Kings (31-28) and Dallas Mavericks (32-29) are all set to square off from American Airlines Center in Dallas.

The Kings are on a three-game winning streak and have won six of their last 10 games.

The Mavericks have won six of their last 10 games.

The Kings are currently 16-14 on the road with a point differential of 1, while the Mavericks have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

Game odds for Kings vs. Mavericks

The latest odds as of Monday:



Odds: Kings (+107), Mavericks (-127)

Spread: Mavericks -1.5

Over/Under: 233 points

That gives the Kings an implied team point total of 116.14, and the Mavericks 116.92.



Expert picks & predictions for Monday’s Kings vs. Mavericks game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Drew Dinsick (@Whale_Capper) is siding with Sacramento -2…

Dinsick: “A preview of the 9/10 play-in game finds the Kings in solid rested form with decent advantages in the paint.”

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Kings & Mavericks game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dallas Mavericks on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Dallas Mavericks on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Sacramento Kings at +1.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Sacramento Kings at +1. Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 233.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Kings vs. Mavericks on Monday



The Kings have won 4 of their last 5 matchups against Western Conference Southwest Division teams

5 of the Mavericks’ last 6 matchups against Western Conference teams have gone under the Total

The Mavericks have covered in 19 of their 31 home games this season

Betting the Mavericks on the Money Line in all games this season would have shown a 107% return on investment



