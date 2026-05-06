Knicks vs 76ers – Game 2 NBA Playoffs – predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, best bets for May 6

The New York Knicks steamrolled the Philadelphia 76ers in Game 1, 137-98, behind 35 points from Jalen Brunson (27 in the first half). New York has won four straight playoff games by 16, 29, 51, and 39 points.

Philadelphia played a Game 7 in Boston on Saturday, then had a day off before playing Game 1 in New York on Monday. It’s not a shocker that the 76ers got blown out, but they will need a full 60-minute effort in Game 2 to avoid going back to Philadelphia in the hole. The 76ers shot 41% from the field in Game 1, turned the ball over 19 times, and lost the rebounding battle (38-29). Nobody reached 20 points for the 76ers, but the good news is they shot 34 free throws to the Knicks’ 17 and no starter played more than 28 minutes for Philadelphia.

New York is the hottest team in the Eastern Conference Playoffs, unless you are a Detroit Pistons fan. However, the Knicks four consecutive wins of 33.7 points per game has been dominant. The Knicks shot 63% from the field and 51% from three in Game 1. Four of the Knicks starters scored 18 or more points and combined to shoot 70.2% from the field (33/47) and 61.1% from three (11/18). They’ll look to continue that hot shooting in Game 2 at Madison Square Garden before heading to Philadelphia for Games 3 and 4.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: 76ers vs. Knicks

Date: Wednesday, May 6, 2026

Wednesday, May 6, 2026 Time: 7:10 PM EST

7:10 PM EST Site: Madison Square Garden

Madison Square Garden City: New York, NY

New York, NY Network/Streaming: ESPN

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Game Odds: 76ers vs. Knicks

The latest odds as of Wednesday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Philadelphia 76ers (+220), New York Knicks (-270)

Philadelphia 76ers (+220), New York Knicks (-270) Spread: Knicks -6.5

Knicks -6.5 Total: 215.5 points

This game opened Knicks -7.5 with the Total set at 216.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Knicks vs. 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers

PG Tyrese Maxey

SG VJ Edgecombe

SF Kelly Oubre Jr

PF Paul George

C Joel Embiid (probable)

New York Knicks

PG Jalen Brunson

SG Josh Hart

SF Mikal Bridges

PF OG Anunoby

C Karl-Anthony Towns

Injury Report: Knicks vs. 76ers

New York Knicks

None

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid (ankle) is listed as PROBABLE for Game 2

Important stats, trends and insights: 76ers vs. Knicks

New York is 49-41 ATS and 48-42 to the Under this season

New York is 30-14 ATS at home, ranking first

New York is 23-21 to the Under at home

Philadelphia is 27-19 ATS as the road team

Philadelphia is 14-14 ATS and 11-17 on the ML as a road underdog

Philadelphia is 49-42 ATS

Philadelphia is 48-43 to the Under and 24-21 to the Under as the road team

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Wednesday’s Knicks and 76ers’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the 76ers’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the 76ers’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the 76ers +6.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the 76ers +6.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 215.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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