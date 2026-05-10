Knicks vs 76ers – Game 4 Round 2 NBA Playoffs – predictions: Odds, recent stats, trends, best bets for May 10

The Knicks won Game 3, 108-94, and the series is 3-0 in favor of New York. Game 4 is set in Philadelphia and the 76ers once again have their backs against the wall.

New York was without OG Anunoby in Game 3 as he is dealing with a hamstring strain. Miles McBride started and finished with three points in 21 minutes. Jalen Brunson led the game with 33 points and the Knicks finished from 38-of-76 (50%) from the field. With a win in Game 4, New York will await the winner of Cleveland versus Detroit (2-1 Detroit).

Joel Embiid made a return in Game 3 after missing Game 2’s six-point loss. Embiid finished with 18 points, six rebounds, and five assists over 35 minutes. Paul George was the hot hand for the 76ers early as he scored 15 points in the first quarter, but went scoreless the rest of the game. The 76ers shot 28% from deep (9/32) and lost the rebounding battle 49-33 in Game 3.

Lets take a closer look at tonight’s matchup and take into consideration lineups, injuries, and other factors affecting the line and total.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on how to catch tipoff, odds courtesy of DraftKings recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

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Game Details and How to Watch Live: 76ers vs. Knicks

Date: Sunday, May 10, 2026

Sunday, May 10, 2026 Time: 3:40 PM EST

3:40 PM EST Site: Xfinity Mobile Arena

Xfinity Mobile Arena City: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Network/Streaming: ABC

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Game Odds: 76ers vs. Knicks

The latest odds as of Sunday courtesy of DraftKings:



Moneyline: Philadelphia 76ers (+102), New York Knicks (-122)

Philadelphia 76ers (+102), New York Knicks (-122) Spread: Knicks -1.5

Knicks -1.5 Total: 212.5 points

This game opened 76ers -1.5 with the Total set at 213.5.

Be sure to check out DraftKings for all the latest game odds & player props for every matchup this week on the NBA schedule!

Expected Starting Lineups: Knicks vs. 76ers

Philadelphia 76ers

PG Tyrese Maxey

SG VJ Edgecombe

SF Kelly Oubre Jr

PF Paul George

C Joel Embiid (probable)

New York Knicks

PG Jalen Brunson

SG Josh Hart

SF Mikal Bridges

PF OG Anunoby (questionable)

C Karl-Anthony Towns

Injury Report: Knicks vs. 76ers

New York Knicks

OG Anunoby (hamstring strain) is listed as QUESTIONABLE for Game 4. Anunoby missed Game 3.

Philadelphia 76ers

Joel Embiid (ankle) is listed as PROBABLE for Game 4. Embiid played in Game 3.

Important stats, trends and insights: 76ers vs. Knicks

New York is 50-42 ATS and 50-42 to the Under this season

New York is 26-19 to the Under as the road team

New York is 11-4 to the Under as the road underdog

New York is 18-27 ATS as the road team, ranking third-worst

New York is 11-19 ATS as the road favorite, ranking seventh-worst

Philadelphia is 50-43 ATS

Philadelphia is 50-43 to the Under

Philadelphia is 25-21 to the Under at home

Philadelphia is 15-14 to the Over as a home favorite

Philadelphia is 22-24 ATS at home

Philadelphia is 8-9 ATS as a home underdog and 5-12 on the ML

Rotoworld Best Bet

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Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for Sunday’s Knicks and 76ers’ game:

Moneyline: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks’ Moneyline

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks’ Moneyline Spread: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks -1.5 ATS

Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Knicks -1.5 ATS Total: Rotoworld Bet is leaning towards a play on the Game Total UNDER 212.5

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

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