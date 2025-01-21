Knicks vs. Nets prediction: Odds, how to watch, expert picks, recent trends, and stats for January 21

It’s Tuesday, January 21, and the New York Knicks (28-16) and the Brooklyn Nets (14-29) are all set to square off from Barclays Center in Brooklyn.

The Knicks won yesterday afternoon, 119-110, at home against the Atlanta Hawks. Jalen Brunson scored a game-high 34 to lead New York to victory. Brooklyn is back home after a 6-game road trip. They won once on the extended trip. The Nets are currently mired in a 3-game losing streak.

The Knicks are currently 14-8 on the road with a point differential of +6, while the Nets have a 1-9 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Knicks vs. Nets live today

Date: Tuesday, January 21, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Barclays Center

City: Brooklyn, NY

Network/Streaming: TNT/Max

Game odds for Knicks vs. Nets

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Knicks (-535), Nets (+397)

Knicks (-535), Nets (+397) Spread: Knicks -10.5

Knicks -10.5 Over/Under: 222 points

That gives the Knicks an implied team point total of 115.42, and the Nets 109.94.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Knicks vs. Nets game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

The best bets our model is projecting for today’s Knicks & Nets game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Brooklyn Nets on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Brooklyn Nets on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +10.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Brooklyn Nets at +10. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 222.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Knicks vs. Nets on Tuesday

Betting the Nets on the Money Line in all games this season would have shown a 115% return on investment

Four of the Nets’ last five home games against the Knicks have stayed UNDER the Total

The Nets have failed to cover in 10 of their last 12 home games

The Knicks have won 7 straight matchups against Atlantic Division teams

