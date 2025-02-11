Knicks vs. Pacers Best bets: Odds, predictions, recent stats, trends for February 11

It’s Tuesday, February 11, and the New York Knicks (34-18) and Indiana Pacers (29-22) are all set to square off from Gainbridge Fieldhouse in Indianapolis.

This is a game pitting the third and fourth place teams in the East against each other. Pascal Siakam is averaging 22.8 points and 7.6 rebounds per game for the Pacers who have won three of five games this month. The Knicks are 2-2 in February after getting smacked 131-104 by the Celtics at MSG Saturday night.

The Knicks are currently 16-8 on the road with a point differential of 6, while the Pacers have a 6-4 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Listen to the Rotoworld Basketball Show for the latest fantasy player news, waiver claims, roster advice and more from our experts all season long. Click here or download it wherever you get your podcasts.

Game details & how to watch Knicks vs. Pacers live today

Date: Tuesday, February 11, 2025

Time: 7:30PM EST

Site: Gainbridge Fieldhouse

City: Indianapolis, IN

Network/Streaming: TNT/ Max

Never miss a second of the action and stay up to date with all the latest team stats and player news. Check out our day-by-day NBA schedule page, along with detailed matchup pages that update live in-game.

Game odds for Knicks vs. Pacers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:

Odds: Knicks (-112), Pacers (-107)

Spread: Knicks -1.5

Over/Under: 235 points

That gives the Knicks an implied team point total of 117.9, and the Pacers 117.11.

Want to know which sportsbook is offering the best lines for every game on the NBA calendar? Check out the NBC Sports’ Live Odds tool to get all the latest updated info from DraftKings, FanDuel, BetMGM & more!

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Knicks vs. Pacers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) is diving into the player prop markets in this game: Myles Turner Over 1.5 3s (-125)

“Myles Turner could be out for this game. However, I am taking the chance on his made threes. Not only is it a great matchup against KAT who likely will play underneath, he’s hit at 80% in his last 10 games. He had made two or more threes in seven straight prior to only playing six minutes in his last game.”

Please bet responsibly. If you or someone you know has a gambling problem, call the National Gambling Helpline at 1-800-522-4700.

Our model calculates projections around each moneyline, spread and over/under bet for every game on the NBA calendar based on data points like recent performance, head-to-head player matchups, trends information and projected game totals.

Once the model is finished running, we put its projections next to the latest betting lines for the game to arrive at a relative confidence level for each wager.

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Knicks & Pacers game:

Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is recommending a play on the Indiana Pacers on the Moneyline.

Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Indiana Pacers at +1.

Total: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play on the under on the Game Total of 235.

Want even more NBA best bets and predictions from our expert staff & tools? Check out the Expert NBA Predictions page from NBC Sports for money line, spread and over/under picks for every game on today’s calendar!

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Knicks vs. Pacers on Tuesday

The Pacers beat the Knicks by 11 points in their last meeting

Six of the Knicks’ last seven games (86%) have gone over the Total

The Pacers have covered the Spread in their last three home matchups with the Knicks

The Pacers have won 5 straight home games against the Knicks

If you’re looking for more key trends and stats around the spread, moneyline and total for every single game on the schedule today, check out our NBA Top Trends tool on NBC Sports!

Bet the Edge is your source for all things sports betting. Get all of Jay Croucher and Drew Dinsick’s insight weekdays at 6AM ET right here or wherever you get your favorite podcasts.

Follow our experts on socials to keep up with all the latest content from the staff:

- Jay Croucher (@croucherJD)

- Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper)

- Vaughn Dalzell (@VmoneySports)

- Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas)

