Lakers vs. 76ers prediction: Odds, game details, recent trends and Best bets for January 28

It’s Tuesday, January 28, and the Los Angeles Lakers (26-18) and the Philadelphia 76ers (17-27) are all set to square off tonight from Wells Fargo Center in Philadelphia.

After losing seven in a row, Philly has coupled together a couple of wins. Saturday night they won in Chicago, 109-97. Kelly Oubre scored 22 points and pulled down 12 boards to help lead the 76ers to just their 17th win of the season. The Lakers knocked off the Hornets in Charlotte last night, 112-107. Anthony Davis continued his MVP campaign with 42 points and 23 rebounds as the Lakers maintained a spot atop the Pacific Division with the win.

The Lakers are currently 10-12 on the road with a point differential of -1, while the 76ers have a 5-5 record in their last ten games at home.

We’ve got all the info and analysis you need to know ahead of the game, including the latest info on the how to catch tipoff, odds, recent team performance, player stats, and of course, our predictions, picks & best bets for the game from our modeling tools and staff of experts.

Game details & how to watch Lakers vs. 76ers live today

Date: Tuesday, January 28, 2025

Tuesday, January 28, 2025 Time: 7:30PM EST

7:30PM EST Site: Wells Fargo Center

Wells Fargo Center City: Philadelphia, PA

Philadelphia, PA Network/Streaming: TNT

Game odds for Lakers vs. 76ers

The latest odds as of Tuesday:



Odds: Lakers (-179), 76ers (+150)

Lakers (-179), 76ers (+150) Spread: Lakers -4

Lakers -4 Over/Under: 219 points

That gives the Lakers an implied team point total of 110.78, and the 76ers 108.7.

Expert picks & predictions for Tuesday’s Lakers vs. 76ers game

NBC Sports Bet Best Bet

Brad Thomas (@MrBradThomas) likes the home team to cover the number: Philadelphia 76ers +4.5 (-110)

“The Lakers are 4-1 on B2Bs this season. However, this is just their second east coast back-to-back. They played a tough game against the Hornets and now play the Sixers, who have won back-to-back games. The Sixers do enough to keep it close.”

Drew Dinsick (@whale_capper) also likes Philly in this spot: Philadelphia 76ers +4.5

“Anticipating some potential surprise rest for the Lakers stars and even in the absence of that the Sixers have a great spot to continue their climb out of the basement into relevance.”

Here are the best bets our model is projecting for today’s Lakers & 76ers game:



Moneyline: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline.

NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Moneyline. Spread: NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +4.

NBC Sports Bet is leaning towards a play ATS on the Philadelphia 76ers at +4. Total: NBC Sports Bet is staying away from a play on the Game Total of 219.

Important stats, trends & insights to know ahead of Lakers vs. 76ers on Tuesday

The 76ers have won 6 straight home games against the Lakers

The 76ers have covered the Spread in 7 of their last 9 home games against the Lakers

The OVER is 8-2 in the Lakers’ last 5 games on the road and the 76ers’ last 5 at home combined

